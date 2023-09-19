Carson Hocevar linked to NASCAR Cup drive in 2024

Carson Hocevar has been linked with a seat in the NASCAR Cup Series for 2024, with suggestions he’ll race the #77 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsport.

Hocevar, 20, has run a total of four races at NASCAR’s highest level in 2023 (including his debut for Spire at Gateway), only failing to finish one of them (his aforementioned debut).

Since Noah Gragson’s departure from Spire, Legacy Motor Club has put Hocevar as well as German sports car champion Mike Rockenfellar and Xfinity Series stand out (and successor to Kevin Harvick) Josh Berry in their #42 Chevrolet.

Hocevar has so far given the team their best runs with finishes of 17th, 20th, and 11th; he will also run the upcoming Cup races at Texas and Talladega as well.

While also running five Xfinity Series races (four coming in Spire Motorsports equipment), Hocevar has finished in the top ten twice, and the only times he has not finished a race was due to an accident he was caught up in.

During his full-time campaign in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Hocevar has captured his first three career wins at Texas, Nashville, and Richmond after a strong of second-place finishes since his first full year of competition in 2021.

Prior to competing in NASCAR, Hocevar won the 2017 Berlin Raceway track championship in Marne, Michigan.

He started competing at the age of 12 in 2015, winning his first super late model feature in 2016 before NASCAR barred anyone below the age of 14 from racing at its sanctioned tracks.

Hocevar came back and won the championship the next year and moved to ARCA in 2018.

He made his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut in 2019 for Jordan Anderson Racing at Eldora.