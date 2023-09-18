Porsche one-two in Battle on the Bricks

Porsche Penske Motorsport has finished one-two in IMSA’s Battle on the Bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Nick Tandy and Mathieu Jaminet brought home the victory in the #6 Porsche 963 for speedway owner Roger Penske.

The #6 Porsche 963 beat the #7 Porsche 963 entry of Australian Matt Campbell and Felipe Nasr by 17.421s.

The two Penske Porsches traded positions in the final round of green flag pit stops.

An off by Nasr while the #6 Porsche was in the pits cost the #7 Porsche the lead.

Campbell, the pole-sitter and fastest in the two practice sessions, lost the lead to Jaminet after locking the brakes at the start of the race.

The #31 Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series.R of Pipo Derani took the lead after the first round of stops under yellow.

The #7 Porsche of Felipe Nasr regained the lead with one hour and two minutes remaining in the race before ultimately losing it to Tandy.

The win was the third of the IMSA SportsCar Championship season for Porsche Penske and its second in succession.

The #25 Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8 of Connor De Phillippi and Nick Yelloly finished on the podium.

Mikkel Jensen and Steven Thomas in the #11 TDS Racing Oreca won in the LMP2 class.

The #17 AWA Duqueine D08 Nissan of Anthony Mantella and Wayne Boyd won in LMP3.

WeatherTech Racing’s #79 Mercedes-AMG GT3 took the victory in GTD Pro while the #57 Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 brought home the win in GTD.

Brian Sellers and Madison Snow clinched the GTD WeatherTech Sprint Cup championship with one race to go.

Corvette Racing’s #3 finished fifth in GTD Pro and 33rd overall.

The IMSA SportsCar Championship season concludes on October 14 with Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta.