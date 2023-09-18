Lawrence brothers win in Chicago

The Lawrence brothers turned in strong performances at the second round of the Monster Energy AMA SuperCross playoffs in Chicago by winning three of four motos.

Reigning AMA 450cc champion Jett Lawrence won Moto 1 and recorded a second place finish in Moto 2 to take the overall win and score the maximum 50 points.

Lawrence trails Honda Racing team-mate Chase Sexton by two points in the championship.

The Australian claimed the holeshot in the first moto and led Sexton for the entire race.

Ken Roczen, Justin Barcia, and Aaron Plessinger would round out the top five.

In the second moto, Phil Nicoletti got the holeshot just ahead of Lawrence.

Lawrence took over the lead from Nicoletti on the first lap.

Roczen slowly cut into Lawrence’s lead and took the top spot after Lawrence waved him by with 1:30 plus two laps remaining.

Lawrence finished second ahead of Sexton, Aaron Plessinger, and Dylan Ferrandis.

“At mid-race I started thinking about points,” Lawrence said.

“I remembered Kenny got third in the first one would get four points and Chase would get five points, I knew I’d get the overall win in the end.”

“Plus, it’s a little baby gift to Kenny for the newborn,” he said. “Maybe some pimped out cribs and that stuff.”

450 SMX points: Sexton 90, Lawrence 88, Roczen 80, Plessinger 74, Ferrandis 71

In 250cc, Hunter Lawrence had a dominating night.

In Moto 1 Haiden Deegan grabbed the holeshot ahead of the 2023 AMA 250 champion.

Lawrence, who qualified fourth, took the lead from Deegan on the seventh lap after the 17-year-old American made a mistake.

Jo Shimoda was on a tear and finally caught Lawrence late in the race, but a mistake ended his challenge.

Deegan, Tom Vialle, and R.J. Hampshire rounded out the top five.

In Moto 2, Lawrence would once again flex his muscle.

Shimoda took the lead early and began opening a gap on the field.

Lawrence took the lead from Shimoda, who had an apparent mechanical issue, with four minutes plus two laps to go.

With the one-one sweep and 50 points, Lawrence now leads the championship by three points.

“There is something about racing at night, under the lights, that’s exciting and gives you a little more drive,” said Lawrence. “It’s all good.”

250 SMX points: Lawrence 89, Shimoda 86, Deegan 82, Kitchen 63, Hampshire 62

The final round of the Monster Energy SuperMotocross playoffs take place 23 September in Los Angeles.