Feeney reflects on first Sandown 500 win

Red Bull Ampol Racing’s Broc Feeney has expressed his delight after winning the Penrite Oil Sandown 500, his first triumph in a Supercars enduro.

Feeney survived a late Safety Car and subsequent pressure from championship leader Brodie Kostecki to take victory by just under one second.

While co-driver Jamie Whincup can now count himself as a six-time Sandown 500 winner, with only Peter Brock ahead on nine, it was something new for the 20-year-old whose name is on the windscreen of the #88 Chevrolet Camaro.

“It’s awesome; not too much else can really describe the feeling there at the end,” said Feeney.

“Pretty special to win and under the circumstances at the end, it was pretty tough.

“Jamie did a fantastic job to get us in a position where we’re out front and had clean air but that Safety Car got rid of all that and it was game on at the end.

“All these guys up here [on the podium] have done a fantastic job, not only [in the race] but over the weekend.

“So, I think everyone’s done awesome this weekend, but [I am] so stoked to stand on the top step.”

Feeney had qualified fifth but Whincup was given starting duties, and twice passed Jack Perkins on the road to take the lead.

It was first position which Feeney assumed when the second pit stop cycle completed on Lap 62 and, but for two more pit stops for Car #88, he was never headed again.

However, it was a close-run thing in the end thanks to a late Safety Car period which wiped out a five-second lead and gave Brodie Kostecki an opportunity to attack.

“It probably made me a little bit more excited at the end, having to have to win it like that,” said Feeney.

“I came out of Dandenong Road and I looked up in the mirror because I think it was Cam[eron Hill, who suffered a steering failure] that was right behind me and I’m like, ‘Where is the orange car?’

“I’m like, ‘I hope it’s just been overtaken,’ and I looked up on the big screen and saw that he was stuck, so I knew that it was going to be pretty tough there.

“I tried to use the lapper [James Golding was second in the queue at a lap down] to get a bit of a jump on the restart but Brodie’s been really fast all weekend.

“So, I knew it was going to be tough but to hang on is pretty special.”