Allerton wins Harvey Wiltshire Memorial Trophy

Three-time Australian Superbike champion, Glenn Allerton has taken out the 70th running of the Harvie Wiltshire Memorial Trophy at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.

Held as part of the third round of the Motul Pirelli Victorian Road Racing Championship, the Harvie Wiltshire Trophy is a race that dates back to 1951.

It is therefore one of the longest-running perpetual awards in motorcycle road racing anywhere in the world, outside of the Isle of Man TT and World Championships.

From the get-go, it was Yamaha Racing Team’s Mike Jones leading, making full advantage of his pole position.

Jones was trailed by Penrite Honda Racing’s Troy Herfoss, Allerton and Bryan Staring on the MotoGo Yamaha YZF-R1M as the leading quartet made a break from the field which saw a total of 21 Superbike riders all fighting to have their name on the prestigious trophy.

Jones was setting a fast pace in the early laps of the 10-lap journey aboard his practice bike after he crashed his race bike during Sunday’s second Superbike race at Siberia.

It wasn’t until Lap 7 when the first change of the lead of the race came, which saw Herfoss and Allerton taking the lead off Jones down the main straight.

The following lap saw Allerton taking command of the race after getting up the inside of the current Australian Superbike Championship points leader into Doohan Corner, before Jones slipped past Herfoss into Turn 4.

A thrilling final lap saw Jones taking the lead for one last time as he able to draft pass Allerton and get up the inside at Turn 1.

However, that was short-lived as Allerton was able to get Jones back again at Miller Corner. Not only that, Herfoss to was able to stick it up the inside of the Yamaha rider mid-corner.

Herfoss made one last almighty effort as he dived up the inside of Allerton under brakes into MG Corner only to run wide which allowed Allerton just enough room to get him back on the run into Turn 11.

It was an all-out drag race to the line with Allerton winning by mere 0.016s, with Jones just 0.086s behind in third place.

“That was such a fun race to be involved in,” Allerton, now the 49th different rider to put his name on the trophy, told Speedcafe.

“Coming to the finish line, I got a lot of wheelspin. I could feel the traction control holding the bike back, but we did it.

“To cross the line in first place and win the Harvey Wiltshire Memorial Trophy is just an awesome feeling.”

The New South Welshman now has his name alongside some of the greats of Australian motorcycle racing such as Daryl Beattie, Ron Toombs, Gregg Hansford, Ken Blake, Andrew Johnson, Steve Martin, Shawn Giles, Anthony Gobert, Robbie Phillis, and Maurie Quincey, the inaugural winner of the Harvey Wiltshire Memorial Trophy.

On top of that, Allerton is first rider to win the Harvey Wiltshire Memorial Trophy aboard a BMW machinery, being a BMW M 1000RR.

“To be able to have my name on the Harvey Wiltshire Memorial Trophy is something very special,” he said.

“It’s something I’ve been wanting to win for a long and to win it a track which means a lot to me just makes it even more special.

“I just feel very honoured to now be able to say I’ve won this race which has so much history to it.”

In terms of the Victorian Superbike Championship overall round, it was Allerton taking out the round with three race wins from Max Stauffer in second and Staring in third with Ted Collins and Jed Metcher making up the top five.

With one round to go in the 2023 Victorian Superbike Championship in November, Race Center’s Tim Large looks on course to wrap up the championship as he holds onto a 21-point lead over Ben Gotch.