VIDEO: Gen3 Supercar brake pad change

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 17th September, 2023 - 11:13am

Brake pad changes are set to be a feature of today’s Sandown 500. Image: Matt Stone Racing

Truck Assist Racing #1 mechanic Simon outlines the steps involved in a brake pad change in a Gen3 Supercar ahead of today’s Sandown 500.

