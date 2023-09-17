SUPPORTS: O’Keeffe wins crash-shortened Porsche finale

Carrera Cup Australia

A solid victory in Race 3 of the Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia for RAM Motorsport’s Dylan O’Keeffe has given him the round overall and Equity-One Pro class win, the fifth to do so in 2023 over the five rounds.

He won the race ahead of McElrea Racing’s Bayley Hall and Earl Bamber Motorsport’s Dale Wood in a shortened affair after a lengthy Safety Car. A multi-car accident in the first corner brought the third and final race into a five-lap Caution period.

Pole-sitter EBM’s Callum Hedge muffed the start and lost places to Turn 1 where a touch from Fabian Coulthard spun him around and sent the ensuing drivers into avoiding action. Nick McBride and Adrian Flack had contact which caused the latter to ride up over the front of Christian Pancione and pushed him into Sam Shahin.

Fourth close behind Wood was Simon Fallon, just in front of Max Vidau and Garnet Patterson. Thomas Maxwell was seventh across the line in front of David Russell and Jackson Walls. The latter was pinged with a five-second penalty for overlapping on the restart which would push him back another three places, behind Ryder Quinn, David Wall and Hedge.

With damage and retirement for Shahin and Flack, it paved the way for Rodney Jane to take the SP Tools Pro-Am win in front of Liam Talbot, overall round winner Dean Cook, Tim Miles and Daniel Stutterd.

Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series

Throughout the third race of Round 4 in the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86s, Campbell Logan led, won the round, and leads the points going to the final round at Bathurst.

Logan had to withstand the early challenge from Reuben Goodall before the race finished behind the Safety Car after Jordan Freestone stopped at Turn 3. Tucked in behind the leading duo throughout were Jarrod Hughes and Bradi Owen.

Jack Westbury salvaged fifth after he lost it briefly to Rylan Gray who finished ahead of Jayden Wanzek, previous points leader Ryan Casha, Toyota guest driver Seven Owen, and Ryan Tomsett.

Haltech V8 SuperUtes Series

The fourth and final race in Round 4 of the Haltech V8 SuperUtes series was taken out by Adam Marjoram in a Mitsubishi Triton. Marjoram chased race leader Adam Borg (Isuzu D-Max) for nine of the 10 laps before he slotted into the lead on the main straight.

Borg lost fourth gear and speed, and was subsequently passed by David Sieders (Mazda BT-50) on the back straight, but held onto third, and the round win ahead of Marjoram.

Fourth in the race was Jimmy Vernon (Triton) who was third overall for the round. He placed ahead of Cody Brewczynski (Toyota Hilux) and Ryal Harris (Ford Rangers) who started from the back of the field and made up 12 places.

Hilux team-mates Ben Walsh and Craig Woods were the next two ahead of George Gutierrez (Holden Colorado), David Casey (D-Max), Adrian Cottrell (Colorado) and Holly Espray (D-Max).