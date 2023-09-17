> News > Formula 1

Starting Grid: Singapore Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 17th September, 2023 - 3:00pm

Check out the provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix from Marina Bay.

1. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
2. George Russell
Mercedes
3. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
4. Lando Norris
McLaren
5. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
6. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
7. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
8. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
9. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
10. Liam Lawson
Scuderia AlphaTauri
11. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
12. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
13. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
14. Alex Albon
Williams
15. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
16. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
17. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
18. Logan Sargeant
Williams
19. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
20. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin

