Starting Grid: Singapore Grand Prix
Sunday 17th September, 2023 - 3:00pm
Check out the provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix from Marina Bay.
|1. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
|2. George Russell
Mercedes
|3. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
|4. Lando Norris
McLaren
|5. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
|6. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
|7. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
|8. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
|9. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
|10. Liam Lawson
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|11. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
|12. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
|13. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
|14. Alex Albon
Williams
|15. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|16. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|17. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
|18. Logan Sargeant
Williams
|19. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|20. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]