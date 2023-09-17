> News > Formula 1

Results: Singapore Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 17th September, 2023 - 11:52pm

< Back

Full results from the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix from Marina Bay.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 62
2 4 Lando Norris McLaren 0.812
3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1.269
4 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 21.177
5 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 21.441
6 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 38.441
7 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 41.479
8 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 54.534
9 40 Liam Lawson Scuderia AlphaTauri 65.918
10 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 72.116
11 23 Alex Albon Williams 73.417
12 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 83.649
13 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 86.201
14 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 86.889
15 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 87.603
16 63 George Russell Mercedes 1L
17 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 11L
18 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 20L
22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 0

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]