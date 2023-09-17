Results: Singapore Grand Prix
Sunday 17th September, 2023 - 11:52pm
Full results from the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix from Marina Bay.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps/Diff
|1
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|62
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|0.812
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1.269
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|21.177
|5
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|21.441
|6
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|38.441
|7
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|41.479
|8
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|54.534
|9
|40
|Liam Lawson
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|65.918
|10
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|72.116
|11
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|73.417
|12
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|83.649
|13
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|86.201
|14
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|86.889
|15
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|87.603
|16
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1L
|17
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|11L
|18
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|20L
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|0
