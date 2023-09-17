Results: Singapore Grand Prix, Qualifying
Sunday 17th September, 2023 - 12:30am
Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix from Marina Bay.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:32.339
|1:31.439
|1:30.984
|2
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:32.331
|1:31.743
|1:31.056
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:32.406
|1:32.012
|1:31.063
|4
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:32.483
|1:31.951
|1:31.270
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:32.651
|1:32.019
|1:31.485
|6
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:32.242
|1:31.892
|1:31.575
|7
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:32.584
|1:31.835
|1:31.615
|8
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:32.369
|1:32.089
|1:31.673
|9
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:32.100
|1:31.994
|1:31.808
|10
|40
|Liam Lawson
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:32.215
|1:32.166
|1:32.268
|11
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:32.398
|1:32.173
|12
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:32.452
|1:32.274
|13
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1:32.099
|1:32.310
|14
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:32.668
|1:33.719
|15
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:31.991
|16
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:32.809
|17
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:32.902
|18
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1:33.252
|19
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:33.258
|20
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:33.397
