> News > Formula 1

Results: Singapore Grand Prix, Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 17th September, 2023 - 12:30am

< Back

Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix from Marina Bay.

Pos Num Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3
1 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:32.339 1:31.439 1:30.984
2 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:32.331 1:31.743 1:31.056
3 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:32.406 1:32.012 1:31.063
4 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:32.483 1:31.951 1:31.270
5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:32.651 1:32.019 1:31.485
6 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:32.242 1:31.892 1:31.575
7 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:32.584 1:31.835 1:31.615
8 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:32.369 1:32.089 1:31.673
9 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:32.100 1:31.994 1:31.808
10 40 Liam Lawson Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:32.215 1:32.166 1:32.268
11 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:32.398 1:32.173
12 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:32.452 1:32.274
13 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1:32.099 1:32.310
14 23 Alex Albon Williams 1:32.668 1:33.719
15 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:31.991
16 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:32.809
17 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:32.902
18 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:33.252
19 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:33.258
20 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:33.397

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]