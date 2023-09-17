> News > Supercars

Results: Sandown 500 Warm Up

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 17th September, 2023 - 10:49am

< Back
2023 Sandown 500 results

The 2023 Sandown 500. Image: InSyde Media

Complete results from the Warm Up at the 2023 Penrite Oil Sandown 500, Event 9 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Sandown International Motor Raceway in Melbourne, Victoria.

CLICK HERE for session report

Results: Warm Up All drivers

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver(s) Car Fastest lap Split
1 26 Penrite Racing D.Reynolds/G.Tander Ford Mustang GT 1:09.1334  
2 19 Penrite Racing M.Payne/K.Estre Ford Mustang GT 1:09.3449 0:00.2115
3 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing C.Mostert/L.Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 1:09.4288 0:00.2954
4 35 Truck Assist Racing C.Hill/J.Robotham Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.4301 0:00.2967
5 20 Toyota  Forklifts S.Pye/W.Luff Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.5529 0:00.4195
6 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team A.De Pasquale/T.D’Alberto Ford Mustang GT 1:09.6109 0:00.4775
7 34 Truck Assist Racing J.Le Brocq/J.Ojeda Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.7498 0:00.6164
8 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus B.Kostecki/D.Russell Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.7674 0:00.6340
9 6 Monster Energy Racing C.Waters/J.Moffat Ford Mustang GT 1:09.8279 0:00.6945
10 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 1:09.8323 0:00.6989
11 18 DEWALT Racing M.Winterbottom/M.Caruso Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.8551 0:00.7217
12 23 Nulon Racing T.Slade/J.Webb Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.9113 0:00.7779
13 888 Supercheap Auto Racing C.Lowndes/Z.Goddard Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.9191 0:00.7857
14 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing N.Percat/F.Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 1:09.9227 0:00.7893
15 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team W.Davison/A.Davison Ford Mustang GT 1:09.9617 0:00.8283
16 55 Castrol Racing T.Randle/G.Jacobson Ford Mustang GT 1:09.9911 0:00.8577
17 31 Nulon Racing J.Golding/D.O’Keeffe Chev Camaro ZL1 1:10.0137 0:00.8803
18 96 Pizza Hut Racing M.Jones/J.Boys Chev Camaro ZL1 1:10.0214 0:00.8880
19 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing S.van Gisbergen/R.Stanaway Chev Camaro ZL1 1:10.1817 0:01.0483
20 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing B.Feeney/J.Whincup Chev Camaro ZL1 1:10.2087 0:01.0753
21 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus W.Brown/J.Perkins Chev Camaro ZL1 1:10.2279 0:01.0945
22 14 Middy’s Racing B.Fullwood/D.Fiore Chev Camaro ZL1 1:10.2305 0:01.0971
23 8 R&J Batteries Racing A.Heimgartner/D.Wood Chev Camaro ZL1 1:10.2447 0:01.1113
24 56 Tradie Racing D.Fraser/T.Everingham Ford Mustang GT 1:10.2619 0:01.1285
25 4 SCT Motorsport J.Smith/J.Evans Chev Camaro ZL1 1:10.2721 0:01.1387
26 3 CoolDrive Racing T.Hazelwood/T.Blanchard Ford Mustang GT 1:10.3824 0:01.2490
27 7 Racer Industries A.Love/J.Kostecki Ford Mustang GT 1:10.4088 0:01.2754

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]