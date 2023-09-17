Results: Sandown 500 Warm Up
Sunday 17th September, 2023 - 10:49am
Complete results from the Warm Up at the 2023 Penrite Oil Sandown 500, Event 9 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Sandown International Motor Raceway in Melbourne, Victoria.
CLICK HERE for session report
Results: Warm Up All drivers
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver(s)
|Car
|Fastest lap
|Split
|1
|26
|Penrite Racing
|D.Reynolds/G.Tander
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.1334
|2
|19
|Penrite Racing
|M.Payne/K.Estre
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.3449
|0:00.2115
|3
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|C.Mostert/L.Holdsworth
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.4288
|0:00.2954
|4
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|C.Hill/J.Robotham
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.4301
|0:00.2967
|5
|20
|Toyota Forklifts
|S.Pye/W.Luff
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.5529
|0:00.4195
|6
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|A.De Pasquale/T.D’Alberto
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.6109
|0:00.4775
|7
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|J.Le Brocq/J.Ojeda
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.7498
|0:00.6164
|8
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|B.Kostecki/D.Russell
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.7674
|0:00.6340
|9
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|C.Waters/J.Moffat
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.8279
|0:00.6945
|10
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.8323
|0:00.6989
|11
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|M.Winterbottom/M.Caruso
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.8551
|0:00.7217
|12
|23
|Nulon Racing
|T.Slade/J.Webb
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.9113
|0:00.7779
|13
|888
|Supercheap Auto Racing
|C.Lowndes/Z.Goddard
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.9191
|0:00.7857
|14
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|N.Percat/F.Coulthard
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.9227
|0:00.7893
|15
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|W.Davison/A.Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.9617
|0:00.8283
|16
|55
|Castrol Racing
|T.Randle/G.Jacobson
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.9911
|0:00.8577
|17
|31
|Nulon Racing
|J.Golding/D.O’Keeffe
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:10.0137
|0:00.8803
|18
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|M.Jones/J.Boys
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:10.0214
|0:00.8880
|19
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|S.van Gisbergen/R.Stanaway
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:10.1817
|0:01.0483
|20
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|B.Feeney/J.Whincup
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:10.2087
|0:01.0753
|21
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|W.Brown/J.Perkins
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:10.2279
|0:01.0945
|22
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|B.Fullwood/D.Fiore
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:10.2305
|0:01.0971
|23
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|A.Heimgartner/D.Wood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:10.2447
|0:01.1113
|24
|56
|Tradie Racing
|D.Fraser/T.Everingham
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:10.2619
|0:01.1285
|25
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|J.Smith/J.Evans
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:10.2721
|0:01.1387
|26
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|T.Hazelwood/T.Blanchard
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:10.3824
|0:01.2490
|27
|7
|Racer Industries
|A.Love/J.Kostecki
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:10.4088
|0:01.2754
