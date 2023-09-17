> News > Supercars

Results: Sandown 500 Race

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 17th September, 2023 - 6:27pm

2023 Sandown 500 results

Broc Feeney celebrates victory in the 2023 Sandown 500. Image: InSyde Media

Complete results from the Race at the 2023 Penrite Oil Sandown 500, Event 9 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Sandown International Motor Raceway in Melbourne, Victoria.

CLICK HERE for session report

Results: Race, Penrite Oil Sandown 500

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver(s) Car Laps Race time
1 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing B.Feeney/J.Whincup Chev Camaro ZL1 158 3:21:16.9982
2 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus B.Kostecki/D.Russell Chev Camaro ZL1 158 3:21:17.9798
3 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing S.van Gisbergen/R.Stanaway Chev Camaro ZL1 158 3:21:19.2202
4 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus W.Brown/J.Perkins Chev Camaro ZL1 158 3:21:22.8480
5 8 R&J Batteries Racing A.Heimgartner/D.Wood Chev Camaro ZL1 158 3:21:23.7896
6 19 Penrite Racing M.Payne/K.Estre Ford Mustang GT 158 3:21:23.9564
7 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team W.Davison/A.Davison Ford Mustang GT 158 3:21:27.7969
8 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team A.De Pasquale/T.D’Alberto Ford Mustang GT 158 3:21:28.5783
9 23 Nulon Racing T.Slade/J.Webb Chev Camaro ZL1 158 3:21:36.8832
10 888 Supercheap Auto Racing C.Lowndes/Z.Goddard Chev Camaro ZL1 158 3:21:40.0004
11 18 DEWALT Racing M.Winterbottom/M.Caruso Chev Camaro ZL1 158 3:21:40.3096
12 5 Snowy River Racing J.Courtney/Z.Best Ford Mustang GT 158 3:21:50.8913
13 56 Tradie Racing D.Fraser/T.Everingham Ford Mustang GT 158 3:21:58.5184
14 14 Middy’s Racing B.Fullwood/D.Fiore Chev Camaro ZL1 157 3:21:26.0140
15 31 Nulon Racing J.Golding/D.O’Keeffe Chev Camaro ZL1 157 3:21:26.5974
16 34 Truck Assist Racing J.Le Brocq/J.Ojeda Chev Camaro ZL1 157 3:21:34.2520
17 3 CoolDrive Racing T.Hazelwood/T.Blanchard Ford Mustang GT 157 3:21:34.8481
18 4 SCT Motorsport J.Smith/J.Evans Chev Camaro ZL1 157 3:21:35.1724
19 96 Pizza Hut Racing M.Jones/J.Boys Chev Camaro ZL1 157 3:21:41.1046
20 6 Monster Energy Racing C.Waters/J.Moffat Ford Mustang GT 157 3:21:41.3739
21 20 Toyota  Forklifts S.Pye/W.Luff Chev Camaro ZL1 157 3:21:42.9745
22 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing C.Mostert/L.Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 157 3:21:55.7241
23 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing N.Percat/F.Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 157 3:21:58.0381
24 7 Racer Industries A.Love/J.Kostecki Ford Mustang GT 156 3:21:54.4691
25 55 Castrol Racing T.Randle/G.Jacobson Ford Mustang GT 145 3:21:51.8084
NC 35 Truck Assist Racing C.Hill/J.Robotham Chev Camaro ZL1 137 2:54:02.4258
NC 26 Penrite Racing Garth Tander Ford Mustang GT 18 21:23.3950

