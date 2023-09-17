Results: Sandown 500 Race
Sunday 17th September, 2023 - 6:27pm
Complete results from the Race at the 2023 Penrite Oil Sandown 500, Event 9 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Sandown International Motor Raceway in Melbourne, Victoria.
Results: Race, Penrite Oil Sandown 500
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver(s)
|Car
|Laps
|Race time
|1
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|B.Feeney/J.Whincup
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|158
|3:21:16.9982
|2
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|B.Kostecki/D.Russell
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|158
|3:21:17.9798
|3
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|S.van Gisbergen/R.Stanaway
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|158
|3:21:19.2202
|4
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|W.Brown/J.Perkins
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|158
|3:21:22.8480
|5
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|A.Heimgartner/D.Wood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|158
|3:21:23.7896
|6
|19
|Penrite Racing
|M.Payne/K.Estre
|Ford Mustang GT
|158
|3:21:23.9564
|7
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|W.Davison/A.Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|158
|3:21:27.7969
|8
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|A.De Pasquale/T.D’Alberto
|Ford Mustang GT
|158
|3:21:28.5783
|9
|23
|Nulon Racing
|T.Slade/J.Webb
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|158
|3:21:36.8832
|10
|888
|Supercheap Auto Racing
|C.Lowndes/Z.Goddard
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|158
|3:21:40.0004
|11
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|M.Winterbottom/M.Caruso
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|158
|3:21:40.3096
|12
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|J.Courtney/Z.Best
|Ford Mustang GT
|158
|3:21:50.8913
|13
|56
|Tradie Racing
|D.Fraser/T.Everingham
|Ford Mustang GT
|158
|3:21:58.5184
|14
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|B.Fullwood/D.Fiore
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|157
|3:21:26.0140
|15
|31
|Nulon Racing
|J.Golding/D.O’Keeffe
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|157
|3:21:26.5974
|16
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|J.Le Brocq/J.Ojeda
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|157
|3:21:34.2520
|17
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|T.Hazelwood/T.Blanchard
|Ford Mustang GT
|157
|3:21:34.8481
|18
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|J.Smith/J.Evans
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|157
|3:21:35.1724
|19
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|M.Jones/J.Boys
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|157
|3:21:41.1046
|20
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|C.Waters/J.Moffat
|Ford Mustang GT
|157
|3:21:41.3739
|21
|20
|Toyota Forklifts
|S.Pye/W.Luff
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|157
|3:21:42.9745
|22
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|C.Mostert/L.Holdsworth
|Ford Mustang GT
|157
|3:21:55.7241
|23
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|N.Percat/F.Coulthard
|Ford Mustang GT
|157
|3:21:58.0381
|24
|7
|Racer Industries
|A.Love/J.Kostecki
|Ford Mustang GT
|156
|3:21:54.4691
|25
|55
|Castrol Racing
|T.Randle/G.Jacobson
|Ford Mustang GT
|145
|3:21:51.8084
|NC
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|C.Hill/J.Robotham
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|137
|2:54:02.4258
|NC
|26
|Penrite Racing
|Garth Tander
|Ford Mustang GT
|18
|21:23.3950
