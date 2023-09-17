Red Bull, Williams fined after Singapore qualifying

Red Bull and Williams have both been fined after Max Verstappen and Logan Sargeant were deemed to have impeded others during qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix.

Both teams picked up €5000 fines while the drivers each picked up reprimands – two in the case of Verstappen after being summoned for three separate incidents.

The first related to the Dutchman’s slow exit from the pit lane in the latter stages of Qualifying 1.

In that instance, Verstappen sat stationary at the end of the lane for “approximately 14 seconds” the stewards found as he created a gap to the car ahead.

“The team representative explained that his gap was negated by Turn 5 due to other cars slowing on the out lap, whilst the car behind car 1 had increased its gap to 12 seconds,” the stewards’ summary explained.

“Whilst no obvious advantage was gained by the driver in waiting at the Pit Exit for what is deemed to be an extraordinary [sic] long time, the potential for this to negatively impact other drivers warrants a penalty.”

That penalty was a reprimand for Verstappen, who also fronted the stewards in regards to his part in the melee that formed out of the final chicane ahead of driver’s final flying laps in Qualifying 1.

On that occasion, the championship leader was cleared of any wrongdoing as he, and others around him, jockeyed for track position.

His second reprimand came for impeding Yuki Tsunoda at Turns 3 and 4 during Qualifying 2.

“Just prior to Car 22 passing Car 1, the driver of Car 1 saw the car behind approaching and moved to the left, however quite late,” the stewards’ explained.

“The team admitted that there was poor communication on its part and that it did not advise its driver until Car 22 was alongside.”

While Verstappen picked up a second reprimand for that instance, the team was fined €5000.

Williams was handed the same penalty when Sargeant was found to have impeded Lance Stroll.

“Car 2 clearly impeded Car 18 at Turn 8,” the stewards outlined in their report.

“However in mitigation of penalty for the driver, the Stewards considered the fact that the team made no radio communication to warn him of the approach of Car 18. It is essential, especially in Qualification, drivers be given sufficient and accurate warning of the approach of another vehicle.

“Accordingly and consistent with previous decisions, a fine is imposed on the Competitor, who admitted that it had failed to provide an appropriate warning.”

Both Sargeant and Verstappen will line up for the Singapore Grand Prix where they qualified; 18th and 11th respectively.