Impressive Lawson disappointed after Q3 appearance

Liam Lawson was disappointed by his final run in qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix after making his first Qualifying 3 appearance.

The Scuderia AlphaTauri driver was the sole Red Bull representative in the final phase of the session after team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, and both senior Red Bull drivers, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, were eliminated at the end of Qualifying 2.

Lawson will start Sunday’s race from 10th, his Qualifying 3 best proving marginally slower than he’d managed to go at the end of Qualifying 2.

“It’s obviously exciting being in Q3, but we didn’t maximise,” said the New Zealander of his best Saturday performance in Formula 1.

“Something we have to look at.

“I think warmup related – I just didn’t feel that jump in grip for that last lap, so happy to be in Qualifying 3 but still more potential there.”

Lawson came into the Singapore GP on the crest of a wave following impressive performances in the Dutch and Italian Grands Prix.

The 22-year-old is substituting for Daniel Ricciardo as the Australian recovers from injury after breaking his hand during Free Practice 2 in Zandvoort.

Parachuted in, midway through that event, Lawson has delivered well beyond expectations ever since.

That has carried into this weekend though he’s realistic about his chances in the race.

The Singapore Grand Prix is arguably the toughest on the calendar, with the heat and humidity combining to see drivers shed more than three kilograms in body weight.

“Obviously two hours is a long race, especially around here,” Lawson observed, “so it’s going to be challenging.

“It’s a good position to start but obviously tomorrow’s the important now so we need to now focus on maximising that.”