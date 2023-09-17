Hazelwood looking for enduro turnaround

Sandown surprise Todd Hazelwood is hopeful that his qualifying speed signals a long-awaited turnaround for his struggling Ford squad.

Racing for his future in Supercars, Hazelwood snared sixth on the grid for this afternoon’s Sandown 500 in his CoolDrive Racing Mustang, in which he’ll be partnered by team co-owner Tim Blanchard.

The Gold Coast-based South Australian battler’s pace in qualifying and the Top 10 Shootout was a breakthrough in a difficult season so far for the single-car squad, expanded with a wildcard entry at Sandown and Bathurst.

Hazelwood ascribes his competitive one-lap speed to Blanchard Racing Team’s pre-Sandown test bedding in disruptive mid-season engineering changes.

THE FINAL RACE OF THE 2023 REPCO SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP ON ONE OF THE WORLD’S BEST STREET CIRCUITS. GO ALL IN AT THE VAILO ADELAIDE 500, CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

“We came off a really successful test day, so I don’t feel surprised,” he told Speedcafe.

“Obviously, it’s nice to be able to execute it and prove that what we learned at the test day was obviously in the right direction.

“To implement that is super rewarding. We’ve worked hard in a short space of time since the last round at Tailem Bend. Everyone in the team has worked their backsides off to get to here for Sandown, increasing the capability of the team from one to two cars.

“So I couldn’t be happier.”

With so many unknowns going into the Penrite Oil Sandown 500 – the first Gen3 enduro – Hazelwood acknowledges that more than just pace will be required for a big result.

“It’s a totally different mentality,” he said. “It’s all about making sure the car is mechanically sound, looking after its tyres and making sure our driver changes and all those sort of variables [go well].

“We’re looking forward to executing well, so a big day ahead. Starting sixth is great, but a long way to go.”

Hazelwood’s timing to show his front-running speed was impeccable, with his future up in the air amid speculation he’ll be replaced next year by Tickford Racing refugee James Courtney.

“Certainly doesn’t hurt,” he admitted. “Whether that changes my position for next year, time will tell. It’s an interesting game, Supercars.

“You’re only as good as your last race sometimes.

“So I’m trying to put my best foot forward and trying to help the team as much as I can to keep improving this team. We’ve had our challenges, but I think this is a super rewarding result for everyone involved here to get a taste of success.

“Some people might think, ‘oh, what does sixth [on the grid] mean?’ But for us, as I as a smaller group, it’s very satisfying.”

BRT is expanding to two cars full-time in 2024, buying one of the entries sold off by Tickford.

The Box Hill squad is expected to promote Aaron Love from Super2 alongside Courtney, leaving Hazelwood on the fast-diminishing driver market.

Love and Jake Kostecki are starting the Sandown 500 27th – and last – in BRT’s Racer Industries Mustang wildcard enduros entry.