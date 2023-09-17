Grove’s extra special gesture to Allan Moffat

Penrite Racing has gone a step further with its Allan Moffat retro livery, taking one of its Supercars for a visit to his nursing home.

The Braeside-based squad has cloaked its two Ford Mustangs in a livery inspired by the four-time Bathurst 1000 winner’s 1979 Federation XC Falcon for this weekend’s Penrite Oil Sandown 500.

The initiative has been made to raise awareness of and support for the Dementia Australia charity, of which Moffat is a patron, and a sufferer from the disease.

Grove Racing unveiled the livery at the Lane 88 Museum on Tuesday, where team management including owner Stephen Grove and all four of its enduro drivers were in attendance.

Moffat himself was not, but now he has had the opportunity to see a Gen3 Mustang in his old livery in person.

“This was a very special moment for us all after the unveiling of the livery at Penrite Oil Museum,” read a post on the Official Allan Moffat Facebook page.

“Penrite Racing organised a truck so we could take one of the Supercars to Allan at his nursing home so he could see it.

“This was such a beautiful and kind gesture and we can’t thank the team enough.

“This was not just about using Allan’s famous livery but about Allan himself too.

“Personal thank you to Stephen Grove and the Grove family.”

Photographs published with the post show Moffat taking in the #19 Ford Mustang while wearing a commemorative hat which matches the livery of the car.

The XC which provided the inspiration, meanwhile, has been on display behind pit lane this weekend.

Both Grove cars made the top 10 for today’s Sandown 500, a race which Moffat won six times.

Matthew Payne/Kevin Estre are set to start seventh, with David Reynolds/Garth Tander alongside on the fourth row of the grid.