Grove one-two in Sandown 500 Warm Up

Penrite Racing has finished one-two in the Warm Up session for the Penrite Oil Sandown 500.

David Reynolds and Garth Tander collectively set the two fastest laps of the 20-minute session in the #26 Mustang which will start on the outside of Row 4 this afternoon.

Reynolds’ 1:09.1334s saw them finish up 0.2115s ahead of the #19 Mustang which will also start the 161-lapper on Row 4 after Matt Payne clocked a 1:09.3449s in the Warm Up.

Chaz Mostert made it an all-Ford top three with a 1:09.4288s in the #25 Mobil 1 Optus Mustang, with Cameron Hill fourth in the #35 Truck Assist Camaro, while the pole-sitting #9 Coca-Cola Camaro of Will Brown/Jack Perkins was 21st-fastest.

Conditions were again warm when pit exit opened at 10:10 local time, before Team 18’s Scott Pye (#20 Toyota Forklifts Camaro) set the fastest first flyer at a time of 1:09.6005s.

Grove Racing’s Tander was quickest next time through on a 1:09.2036s before the primary driver of the #26 Mustang, Reynolds, raised the bar to a 1:09.1334s.

The real action was happening in pit lane, however, with teams in full rehearsal mode on stops, including refuelling, brake pad changes, and driver changes.

While the new-for-Gen3 brake package has proved a challenge for several teams so far this weekend, there were no obvious signs of drama during the Warm Up.

In fact, the most noticeable issue was an awkward arrival at the Blanchard Racing Team pit bay for the #3 CoolDrive Mustang after Todd Hazelwood had to manoeuvre around the #888 Supercheap Auto Camaro which is housed in the adjacent garage.

There were also some minor offs at Turn 1, for Jayden Ojeda in Jack Le Brocq’s #34 Truck Assist Camaro and Kevin Estre in Payne’s #19 Mustang.

Behind the top four of Reynolds/Tander, Payne/Estre, Mostert/Lee Holdsworth, and Hill/Jaylyn Robotham at the end of the hit-out was Pye/Warren Luff, Anton De Pasquale/Tony D’Alberto (#11 Shell V-Power Mustang), Le Brocq/Ojeda, front row starters Brodie Kostecki/David Russell (#99 Coca-Cola Camaro), Cam Waters/James Moffat (#6 Monster Energy Mustang), and James Courtney/Zak Best (#5 Snowy River Caravans Mustang).

All that is left now is the Race itself, which is officially due to start at 14:15 local time/AEST.

CLICK HERE for full Warm Up results