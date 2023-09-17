Edwards denies speculation of Tickford departure

Team Principal Tim Edwards has vigorously denied speculation that he will leave Tickford Racing at the end of the 2023 Supercars season.

Edwards has been the boss of the former factory Ford team for almost two decades but the paddock is rife with speculation that his tenure will wrap up sooner rather than later.

He has been linked to the soon to be vacant Motorsport Australia CEO role, with Eugene Arocca’s retirement announced in June, as well as running a GT/Carrera Cup team.

Speedcafe put the suggestion of a departure and a new role in motorsport, which have come from several sources, to Edwards on at Sandown on Friday evening, before the speculation went public today.

THE FINAL RACE OF THE 2023 REPCO SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP ON ONE OF THE WORLD’S BEST STREET CIRCUITS. GO ALL IN AT THE VAILO ADELAIDE 500, CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

He angrily rejected the conjecture.

“Seriously?” Edwards responded.

“Have you ever heard of Chinese whispers?

“Yeah, well, you are the end of the line of Chinese whispers.

“That is not even a story.

“Someone suggested about two weeks ago, ‘You’d be good at the Motorsport Australia job.’

“By the time it’s f***ing arrived back in this pit lane, f***ing you peanuts think I’ve got the f***ing job there.”

When the suggestion of running a GT team was put to him, he fumed, “What the f***? Where the f*** is this rubbish coming from?

“Seriously, do not write it. I am not f***ing going to run a GT team. I don’t know who the f*** started all this f***ing bollocks.

“F***ing GT team? What the f***? I went to Suzuka for Tickford, about a month ago, because we’re looking at whether we should have an involvement in SRO Asian GT, which has already been publicised.

“So, does that explain your stupid story?”

Then asked directly if he is staying at Tickford next year, Edwards said, “Yeah.

“Who has told you that I’m going to start a GT team?

“Seriously, move on.”

Tickford is already set for a shake-up next year with the streamlining of its Supercars Championship programme from four cars to two.