Aston Martin withdraws Stroll from Singapore Grand Prix

Aston Martin has confirmed Lance Stroll will not compete in this evening’s Singapore Grand Prix.

The Canadian crashed heavily in qualifying at the final turn and while initially given clearance to take part, the team has since made the decision not to do so.

“Following Lance’s crash in qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix, Lance and the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula 1 Team have jointly agreed that he will not participate in this evening’s race,” a statement from Aston Martin announced.

“The team face a huge job repairing the car today and Lance is still sore following such a high impact. Lance’s focus now shifts to fully recovering ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.”

Stroll crashed at the final corner with Lando Norris hypothesising that his car bottomed out on a bump between the exit kerb and the track.

The AMR23 speared nose-first into the Tecpro barrier on driver’s right after stepping out on the Canadian at well over 200 km/h.

He ricocheted off the barrier, spinning into the middle of the circuit where Norris, on the scene even before the yellow flags had emerged, did well to avoid him.

Stroll reported over the radio that he was okay before climbing unaided from the wreckage.

“The whole team are relieved that Lance was able to step out of the car after yesterday’s accident – however, he is still feeling the after-effects of such a high-impact crash,” said Aston Martin team principal, Mike Krack.

“Our priority now is that he makes a full and speedy recovery.

“Together, we have decided that he will sit out this evening’s race and instead focus fully on returning to the cockpit for next weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.”