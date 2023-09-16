Wood gets second Super2 pole

Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Ryan Wood became to first in Dunlop Super2 to get a second pole position this year while Cameron McLeod took his sixth in Super3 at the Sandown fourth round of the series.

The Super2 session had a Red Flag just moments in as Aaron Love (Ford Mustang) was bunkered at Turn 9. The field was out on used tyres and the early pit call for all was the opportunity to switch to greens.

When the session resumed, several went top of the timing before Wood (Holden Commodore ZB) set a 1:09.614 to nail the top spot. He edged out Love by less than a tenth of a second while Wood’s team-mate Zach Bates was third.

Zane Morse (Mustang) was next in front of points leader Zak Best (Mustang), Cameron Crick and Kai Allen in Eggleston Motorsport ZBs, debutant Aaron Cameron (Mustang), and a brace of Holdens in the hands of Aaron Seton, Jay Hanson, Jack Perkins and Nash Morris.

Brad Vaughan (Mustang) was expected to be in contention. He left his run to late in the session but was caught out with a Red Flag after Perkins stopped between Turns 9 and 10. He will start the first race out of position 22.

Of the Super3s, it was again McLeod (Nissan Altima) who was the fastest and 10th overall. His best of 1:09.943s made for six out of seven qualifying pole positions. Jobe Stewart (Commodore VF) was the pacesetter for a period but had to settle for second.

He finished ahead of Mason Kelly who was another to be at the top of the times. His opportunity of going better towards the end was negated with a spin for the Altima driver at Turn 9. Ryan Gilroy was next just over half a second away from being fastest.

He was fourth in front of debutant and fellow Altima steerer Valentino Astuti, who looked likely to go fastest after he posted two fastest sectors. But he was slower on the last sector and had to settle for fifth. Sixth was Jett Johnson (Altima) who finished 1.3s away from the best.