> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: COTF and Gen3 engines compared

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 16th September, 2023 - 8:00am

< Back

Ken McNamara compares the old engines to those of Gen3

Chevrolet Supercars engine guru Ken McNamara compares the old motors to those of Gen3, as well as how durability has improved and costs have decreased.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]