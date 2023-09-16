VIDEO: COTF and Gen3 engines compared

Subscribe to our newsletter
> Multimedia > Favourite Flick
By
Speedcafe.com
Saturday 16th September, 2023 - 8:00am
Ken McNamara compares the old engines to those of Gen3
Chevrolet Supercars engine guru Ken McNamara compares the old motors to those of Gen3, as well as how durability has improved and costs have decreased.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]
Try our daily email, The best way to get your news first, fast and free!
By submitting above you agree to the Speedcafe.com Privacy Policy.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]