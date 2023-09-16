Triple Eight joins Asian Le Mans Series

Triple Eight Race Engineering is set to compete in the upcoming Asian Le Mans Series season.

The provisional full season entry list for the 2023/24 campaign, which starts with two races at Malaysia’s Sepang in December, includes a Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo from Triple Eight.

The Banyo-based organisation is already active in Asia, fielding two entries in Fanatec GT World Challenge Asia Powered by AWS in addition to its multi-car effort in the sister Australian competition which runs predominantly on the Shannons SpeedSeries bill.

That programme has seen the Ibrahim brothers, namely Prince Jefri and Prince Abu Bakar, race alongside professional drivers from Triple Eight’s own ranks and the Mercedes-AMG pool of drivers – including Jamie Whincup, Broc Feeney, and Luca Stolz – in the Pro-Am class.

Boasting 23 cars on the provisional entry list, GT is set to be the largest of the three classes in the Asian Le Mans Series, with LMP2 featuring 10 cars and LMP3 having three.

Among the 23 GTs are some familiar teams from the Bathurst 12 Hour, including Earl Bamber Motorsport with two Porsche 911 GT3 Rs and Craft Bamboo Racing with a Mercedes-AMG.

Sepang hosts Races 1 and 2 on December 2-3, followed by one at the Dubai Autodrome on February 4 and the final two encounters at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit on February 10-11, the weekend before the 2024 Bathurst 12 Hour.