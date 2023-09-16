Starting grid: Sandown 500
Saturday 16th September, 2023 - 7:40pm
The full starting grid for the 2023 Penrite Oil Sandown 500, Event 9 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Sandown International Motor Raceway in Melbourne, Victoria.
Starting grid: Penrite Oil Sandown 500
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Primary driver
|Co-driver
|Car
|Qual time
|1
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Jack Perkins
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:08.6693
|2
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Brodie Kostecki
|David Russell
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:08.8555
|3
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|James Moffat
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:08.9781
|4
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Alex Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.0011
|5
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Jamie Whincup
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.0325
|6
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Tim Blanchard
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.0636
|7
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Kevin Estre
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.1005
|8
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Garth Tander
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.1298
|9
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Garry Jacobson
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.2708
|10
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Jayden Ojeda
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.4426
|11
|23
|Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Jonathon Webb
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:08.8597
|12
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Jaylyn Robotham
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:08.8623
|13
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Michael Caruso
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:08.9114
|14
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Zak Best
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:08.9288
|15
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Dale Wood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:08.9324
|16
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Lee Holdsworth
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:08.9387
|17
|56
|Tradie Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Tyler Everingham
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:08.9729
|18
|31
|Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Dylan O’Keeffe
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:08.9806
|19
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Richie Stanaway
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:08.9848
|20
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Tony D’Alberto
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.0068
|21
|20
|Toyota Forklifts
|Scott Pye
|Warren Luff
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.0303
|22
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jack Smith
|Jaxon Evans
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.0308
|23
|888
|Supercheap Auto Racing
|Craig Lowndes
|Zane Goddard
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.0731
|24
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Jordan Boys
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.0821
|25
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Dean Fiore
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.1015
|26
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Fabian Coulthard
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.1691
|27
|7
|Racer Industries
|Aaron Love
|Jake Kostecki
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.4351
