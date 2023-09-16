> News > Supercars

Starting grid: Sandown 500

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 16th September, 2023 - 7:40pm

Sandown 500 starting grid

The 2023 Sandown 500. Image: supplied

The full starting grid for the 2023 Penrite Oil Sandown 500, Event 9 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Sandown International Motor Raceway in Melbourne, Victoria.

Starting grid: Penrite Oil Sandown 500

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Primary driver Co-driver Car Qual time
1 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus William Brown Jack Perkins Chev Camaro ZL1 1:08.6693
2 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki David Russell Chev Camaro ZL1 1:08.8555
3 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters James Moffat Ford Mustang GT 1:08.9781
4 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Alex Davison Ford Mustang GT 1:09.0011
5 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Jamie Whincup Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.0325
6 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Tim Blanchard Ford Mustang GT 1:09.0636
7 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Kevin Estre Ford Mustang GT 1:09.1005
8 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Garth Tander Ford Mustang GT 1:09.1298
9 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Garry Jacobson Ford Mustang GT 1:09.2708
10 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Jayden Ojeda Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.4426
11 23 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Jonathon Webb Chev Camaro ZL1 1:08.8597
12 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Jaylyn Robotham Chev Camaro ZL1 1:08.8623
13 18 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Michael Caruso Chev Camaro ZL1 1:08.9114
14 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Zak Best Ford Mustang GT 1:08.9288
15 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Dale Wood Chev Camaro ZL1 1:08.9324
16 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 1:08.9387
17 56 Tradie Racing Declan Fraser Tyler Everingham Ford Mustang GT 1:08.9729
18 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Dylan O’Keeffe Chev Camaro ZL1 1:08.9806
19 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Richie Stanaway Chev Camaro ZL1 1:08.9848
20 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Tony D’Alberto Ford Mustang GT 1:09.0068
21 20 Toyota  Forklifts Scott Pye Warren Luff Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.0303
22 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Jaxon Evans Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.0308
23 888 Supercheap Auto Racing Craig Lowndes Zane Goddard Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.0731
24 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Jordan Boys Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.0821
25 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Dean Fiore Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.1015
26 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Fabian Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 1:09.1691
27 7 Racer Industries Aaron Love Jake Kostecki Ford Mustang GT 1:09.4351

