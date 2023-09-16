Results: Singapore Grand Prix, Free Practice 3
Saturday 16th September, 2023 - 8:32pm
Full results from Free Practice 3 at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix from Marina Bay.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|22
|1:32.065
|2
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|19
|1:32.134
|0.069
|3
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|16
|1:32.303
|0.238
|4
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|19
|1:32.378
|0.313
|5
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|24
|1:32.381
|0.316
|6
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|17
|1:32.535
|0.470
|7
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|17
|1:32.730
|0.665
|8
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|19
|1:32.784
|0.719
|9
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|17
|1:32.896
|0.831
|10
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|17
|1:32.945
|0.880
|11
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|15
|1:32.970
|0.905
|12
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|17
|1:32.979
|0.914
|13
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|18
|1:33.051
|0.986
|14
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|22
|1:33.126
|1.061
|15
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|18
|1:33.351
|1.286
|16
|40
|Liam Lawson
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|18
|1:33.357
|1.292
|17
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|14
|1:33.370
|1.305
|18
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|25
|1:33.540
|1.475
|19
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|23
|1:33.637
|1.572
|20
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|14
|1:33.708
|1.643
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]