Results: Singapore Grand Prix, Free Practice 3

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 16th September, 2023 - 8:32pm

Full results from Free Practice 3 at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix from Marina Bay.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 22 1:32.065
2 63 George Russell Mercedes 19 1:32.134 0.069
3 4 Lando Norris McLaren 16 1:32.303 0.238
4 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 19 1:32.378 0.313
5 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 24 1:32.381 0.316
6 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 17 1:32.535 0.470
7 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 17 1:32.730 0.665
8 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 19 1:32.784 0.719
9 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 17 1:32.896 0.831
10 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 17 1:32.945 0.880
11 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 15 1:32.970 0.905
12 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 17 1:32.979 0.914
13 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 18 1:33.051 0.986
14 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 22 1:33.126 1.061
15 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 18 1:33.351 1.286
16 40 Liam Lawson Scuderia AlphaTauri 18 1:33.357 1.292
17 23 Alex Albon Williams 14 1:33.370 1.305
18 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 25 1:33.540 1.475
19 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 23 1:33.637 1.572
20 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 14 1:33.708 1.643

