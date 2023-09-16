> News > Formula 1

Results: Singapore Grand Prix, Free Practice 2

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 16th September, 2023 - 12:02am

Full results from Free Practice 2 at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix from Marina Bay.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 25 1:32.120
2 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 26 1:32.138 0.018
3 63 George Russell Mercedes 24 1:32.355 0.235
4 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 24 1:32.478 0.358
5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 22 1:32.585 0.465
6 4 Lando Norris McLaren 22 1:32.711 0.591
7 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 22 1:32.812 0.692
8 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 22 1:32.852 0.732
9 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 24 1:33.017 0.897
10 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 23 1:33.105 0.985
11 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 21 1:33.139 1.019
12 40 Liam Lawson Scuderia AlphaTauri 25 1:33.285 1.165
13 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 24 1:33.361 1.241
14 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 24 1:33.390 1.270
15 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 22 1:33.461 1.341
16 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 26 1:33.477 1.357
17 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 24 1:33.575 1.455
18 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 23 1:33.824 1.704
19 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 26 1:34.327 2.207
20 23 Alex Albon Williams 5 1:35.558 3.438

