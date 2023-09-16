Results: Singapore Grand Prix, Free Practice 2
Saturday 16th September, 2023 - 12:02am
Full results from Free Practice 2 at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix from Marina Bay.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|25
|1:32.120
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|26
|1:32.138
|0.018
|3
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|24
|1:32.355
|0.235
|4
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|24
|1:32.478
|0.358
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|22
|1:32.585
|0.465
|6
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|22
|1:32.711
|0.591
|7
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|22
|1:32.812
|0.692
|8
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|22
|1:32.852
|0.732
|9
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|24
|1:33.017
|0.897
|10
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|23
|1:33.105
|0.985
|11
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|21
|1:33.139
|1.019
|12
|40
|Liam Lawson
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|25
|1:33.285
|1.165
|13
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|24
|1:33.361
|1.241
|14
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|24
|1:33.390
|1.270
|15
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|22
|1:33.461
|1.341
|16
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|26
|1:33.477
|1.357
|17
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|24
|1:33.575
|1.455
|18
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|23
|1:33.824
|1.704
|19
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|26
|1:34.327
|2.207
|20
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|5
|1:35.558
|3.438
