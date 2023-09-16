Results: Sandown 500 Qualifying
Saturday 16th September, 2023 - 2:22pm
Complete results from Qualifying at the 2023 Penrite Oil Sandown 500, Event 9 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Sandown International Motor Raceway in Melbourne, Victoria.
Results: Qualifying, Penrite Oil Sandown 500 All drivers
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver(s)
|Car
|Fastest lap
|Split
|1
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Brodie Kostecki
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:08.4550
|2
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:08.5585
|0:00.1035
|3
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:08.5833
|0:00.1283
|4
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:08.7064
|0:00.2514
|5
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:08.7177
|0:00.2627
|6
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:08.7345
|0:00.2795
|7
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:08.7527
|0:00.2977
|8
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:08.7560
|0:00.3010
|9
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:08.7588
|0:00.3038
|10
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:08.7965
|0:00.3415
|11
|23
|Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:08.8597
|0:00.4047
|12
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:08.8623
|0:00.4073
|13
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:08.9114
|0:00.4564
|14
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:08.9288
|0:00.4738
|15
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:08.9324
|0:00.4774
|16
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:08.9387
|0:00.4837
|17
|56
|Tradie Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:08.9729
|0:00.5179
|18
|31
|Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:08.9806
|0:00.5256
|19
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:08.9848
|0:00.5298
|20
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.0068
|0:00.5518
|21
|20
|Toyota Forklifts
|Scott Pye
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.0303
|0:00.5753
|22
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jack Smith
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.0308
|0:00.5758
|23
|888
|Supercheap Auto Racing
|C.Lowndes/Z.Goddard
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.0731
|0:00.6181
|24
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.0821
|0:00.6271
|25
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.1015
|0:00.6465
|26
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.1691
|0:00.7141
|27
|7
|Racer Industries
|Aaron Love
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.4351
|0:00.9801
