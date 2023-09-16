> News > Supercars

Results: Sandown 500 Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 16th September, 2023 - 2:22pm

Sandown 500 results

The 2023 Sandown 500. Image: InSyde Media

Complete results from Qualifying at the 2023 Penrite Oil Sandown 500, Event 9 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Sandown International Motor Raceway in Melbourne, Victoria.

Results: Qualifying, Penrite Oil Sandown 500 All drivers

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver(s) Car Fastest lap Split
1 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Chev Camaro ZL1 1:08.4550
2 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus William Brown Chev Camaro ZL1 1:08.5585 0:00.1035
3 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 1:08.5833 0:00.1283
4 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 1:08.7064 0:00.2514
5 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 1:08.7177 0:00.2627
6 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 1:08.7345 0:00.2795
7 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 1:08.7527 0:00.2977
8 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1:08.7560 0:00.3010
9 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Chev Camaro ZL1 1:08.7588 0:00.3038
10 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 1:08.7965 0:00.3415
11 23 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Chev Camaro ZL1 1:08.8597 0:00.4047
12 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Chev Camaro ZL1 1:08.8623 0:00.4073
13 18 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Chev Camaro ZL1 1:08.9114 0:00.4564
14 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 1:08.9288 0:00.4738
15 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 1:08.9324 0:00.4774
16 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 1:08.9387 0:00.4837
17 56 Tradie Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 1:08.9729 0:00.5179
18 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Chev Camaro ZL1 1:08.9806 0:00.5256
19 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chev Camaro ZL1 1:08.9848 0:00.5298
20 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 1:09.0068 0:00.5518
21 20 Toyota  Forklifts Scott Pye Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.0303 0:00.5753
22 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.0308 0:00.5758
23 888 Supercheap Auto Racing C.Lowndes/Z.Goddard Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.0731 0:00.6181
24 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.0821 0:00.6271
25 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.1015 0:00.6465
26 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 1:09.1691 0:00.7141
27 7 Racer Industries Aaron Love Ford Mustang GT 1:09.4351 0:00.9801

