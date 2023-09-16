Results: Sandown 500 Practice 4
Saturday 16th September, 2023 - 11:40am
Complete results from Practice 4 at the 2023 Penrite Oil Sandown 500, Event 9 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Sandown International Motor Raceway in Melbourne, Victoria.
Results: Practice 4 All drivers
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver(s)
|Car
|Fastest lap
|Split
|1
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:08.5834
|2
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|W.Brown/J.Perkins
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:08.7380
|0:00.1546
|3
|23
|Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:08.8166
|0:00.2332
|4
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:08.8220
|0:00.2386
|5
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:08.8797
|0:00.2963
|6
|26
|Penrite Racing
|D.Reynolds/G.Tander
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:08.8874
|0:00.3040
|7
|31
|Nulon Racing
|J.Golding/D.O’Keeffe
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:08.9229
|0:00.3395
|8
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|W.Davison/A.Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:08.9469
|0:00.3635
|9
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|S.van Gisbergen/R.Stanaway
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:08.9757
|0:00.3923
|10
|888
|Supercheap Auto Racing
|C.Lowndes/Z.Goddard
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.0559
|0:00.4725
|11
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.0830
|0:00.4996
|12
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.1045
|0:00.5211
|13
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.1116
|0:00.5282
|14
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.1496
|0:00.5662
|15
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|C.Mostert/L.Holdsworth
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.1647
|0:00.5813
|16
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.1733
|0:00.5899
|17
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.1782
|0:00.5948
|18
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.1869
|0:00.6035
|19
|56
|Tradie Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.2657
|0:00.6823
|20
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.2863
|0:00.7029
|21
|20
|Toyota Forklifts
|Scott Pye
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.3531
|0:00.7697
|22
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.3615
|0:00.7781
|23
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|N.Percat/F.Coulthard
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.3839
|0:00.8005
|24
|19
|Penrite Racing
|M.Payne/K.Estre
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.4361
|0:00.8527
|25
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|B.Kostecki/D.Russell
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.5136
|0:00.9302
|26
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jack Smith
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.6227
|0:01.0393
|27
|7
|Racer Industries
|A.Love/J.Kostecki
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.9376
|0:01.3542
