Results: Sandown 500 Practice 4

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 16th September, 2023 - 11:40am

Sandown 500 results

The 2023 Sandown 500. Image: InSyde Media

Complete results from Practice 4 at the 2023 Penrite Oil Sandown 500, Event 9 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Sandown International Motor Raceway in Melbourne, Victoria.

Results: Practice 4 All drivers

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver(s) Car Fastest lap Split
1 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 1:08.5834
2 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus W.Brown/J.Perkins Chev Camaro ZL1 1:08.7380 0:00.1546
3 23 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Chev Camaro ZL1 1:08.8166 0:00.2332
4 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1:08.8220 0:00.2386
5 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 1:08.8797 0:00.2963
6 26 Penrite Racing D.Reynolds/G.Tander Ford Mustang GT 1:08.8874 0:00.3040
7 31 Nulon Racing J.Golding/D.O’Keeffe Chev Camaro ZL1 1:08.9229 0:00.3395
8 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team W.Davison/A.Davison Ford Mustang GT 1:08.9469 0:00.3635
9 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing S.van Gisbergen/R.Stanaway Chev Camaro ZL1 1:08.9757 0:00.3923
10 888 Supercheap Auto Racing C.Lowndes/Z.Goddard Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.0559 0:00.4725
11 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.0830 0:00.4996
12 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 1:09.1045 0:00.5211
13 18 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.1116 0:00.5282
14 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.1496 0:00.5662
15 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing C.Mostert/L.Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 1:09.1647 0:00.5813
16 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 1:09.1733 0:00.5899
17 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.1782 0:00.5948
18 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 1:09.1869 0:00.6035
19 56 Tradie Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 1:09.2657 0:00.6823
20 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.2863 0:00.7029
21 20 Toyota  Forklifts Scott Pye Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.3531 0:00.7697
22 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.3615 0:00.7781
23 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing N.Percat/F.Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 1:09.3839 0:00.8005
24 19 Penrite Racing M.Payne/K.Estre Ford Mustang GT 1:09.4361 0:00.8527
25 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus B.Kostecki/D.Russell Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.5136 0:00.9302
26 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.6227 0:01.0393
27 7 Racer Industries A.Love/J.Kostecki Ford Mustang GT 1:09.9376 0:01.3542

