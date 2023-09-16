Lawson: ‘More to come’ after strong Friday in Singapore

Liam Lawson has continued to lay his claim for a permanent berth on the Formula 1 grid with a strong showing during Friday’s running at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The New Zealander ended the day 12th fastest in Free Practice 2, the day’s most representative session, having been 16th after the opening hour.

His rise up the timesheets also saw him improve by 0.4s in terms of the deficit to the fastest time in each respective session.

“Initially, today was tricky, but that was expected with this unique track,” Lawson said.

“I’m enjoying it and learning a lot.

“It was also cool to drive at night, under the lights, and with the heat here, it’s more comfortable as a driver.

“We need to make the most of FP3 tomorrow, but so far, it’s been okay.”

Scuderia AlphaTauri has introduced a significant upgrade this weekend, with the team taking time on Friday to evaluate its impact.

The Italian operation is at the foot of the constructors’ championship with just three points to its name this season.

An upgrade package introduced for the British Grand Prix fell short of what was hoped for, though Yuki Tsunoda has suggested the Singapore package left a positive impression in the simulator.

There is a new floor and diffuser this weekend, along with changes to the rear suspension and engine cover, all of which are designed to improve rear end stability.

Evaluating its full impact around Marina Bay, however, is far from trivial.

“We’ve been gradually building, and it’s been going nicely, so there’s definitely more to come tomorrow,” Lawson said.

“On this type of circuit, it’s hard to notice the differences in the updates. The gains won’t be as big as on more traditional circuits, but the car has definitely improved.

“Obviously, with something this new, we need to figure out how to maximise it, so we’ll analyse our data tonight, ready for qualifying tomorrow.

“I feel there isn’t as big of an improvement in grip between the soft and medium compound, but we’ll look into it for qualifying and the race.”