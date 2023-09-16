Goddard likely to qualify Supercheap Auto Camaro

Zane Goddard looks set to qualify the Supercheap Auto Camaro in which he is partnering Craig Lowndes today at the Penrite Oil Sandown 500.

While six-time Sandown 500 winner Lowndes is the official primary driver in Car #888, its practice programme saw Goddard performing most of the qualifying-oriented running.

That was evident when the 23-year-old lit up the timing screen with the two fastest laps of Practice 2, the weekend’s designated co-driver session.

“Zane’s been doing most of the driving in terms of qualifying spec and done a super job,” said Lowndes.

“All in all, [Friday] has been really positive; in saying that we do have a few things we need to work on for [today].

“It’s been a great day and hopefully, we can deliver some solid results in qualifying.”

Goddard remarked, “I’m feeling pretty good after [Friday]. I feel like we learned a lot.

“The co-driver session went well; we topped that one, which was a great feeling.

“The last session wasn’t quite what we were looking for but we did try out a few things, so we definitely walked away with some good learnings, although the result wasn’t quite what we were looking for.

“The team are working hard and the pit stops have been good.

“Heading into [today], some of the changes we made for the last session we might revert.

“We’ll see where we are after [final] practice to determine our plan for qualifying. Hopefully, we run into [today] fast and deliver some good qualifying results.”

Practice 4 for the Repco Supercars Championship field starts at 10:45 local time/AEST, then Qualifying at 13:40 and the Top 10 Shootout at 17:20.