Feeney fastest in final practice for Sandown 500

Red Bull Ampol Racing’s Broc Feeney has set the fastest lap in final practice for the Penrite Oil Sandown 500.

Once again, it was Triple Eight Race Engineering and Erebus Motorsport vying for practice honours but this time the top two was somewhat of a reversal of how Practice 3 ended.

In Practice 4, Feeney clocked a 1:08.5834s in the #88 Camaro to edge Will Brown in the #9 Coca-Cola Camaro by 0.1546s, with Nulon Racing’s Tim Slade (#23 Camaro) taking third, ahead of two Tickford Racing Mustangs and a Penrite Racing Mustang.

There had been drama even before the session began when Triple Eight had to change the radiator in the #88 Camaro of Feeney/Jamie Whincup after discovering a crack.

THE FINAL RACE OF THE 2023 REPCO SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP ON ONE OF THE WORLD’S BEST STREET CIRCUITS. GO ALL IN AT THE VAILO ADELAIDE 500, CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

Brad Jones Racing’s Bryce Fullwood (#14 Middy’s Camaro) was quickest after the first flyers on a 1:09.2206s before Feeney wheeled #88 to the top next time around on a 1:08.9529s.

After a fairly innocuous-looking off at Dandenong Road, James Golding (#31 Nulon Camaro) would go on to take second on the timing screen with a 1:08.9664s as the session ticked into its final 10 minutes.

Jack Le Brocq (#34 Truck Assist Camaro) was then on a hot lap, going fastest to the second sector by multiple tenths but losing time over the third sector.

He remained fourth but improved his lap time to 1:09.0830s and, notably, was reportedly on his second push lap on that particular tyre set.

Ahead of the final runs, Feeney held sway from Golding, Shane van Gisbergen (#97 Red Bull Ampol Camaro), Le Brocq, Fullwood, Cameron Hill (#35 Truck Assist Camaro), and Ford driver Anton De Pasquale (#11 Shell V-Power Mustang) in seventh.

David Reynolds put a Ford on top with a 1:08.8874s in the #26 Penrite Mustang before Brown usurped him with a 1:08.7380s on his second hot lap.

The chequered flag came out before Feeney, with some possible assistance in the form of a tow off the #17 Shell V-Power Mustang of Will Davison, clocked the 1:08.5834s.

Brown remained second and Slade jumped to third on a 1:08.8166s, with Cameron Waters (#6 Monster Energy Mustang) creeping up to fourth on a 1:08.8220s.

Thomas Randle (#55 Castrol Mustang) took fifth, from Reynolds, Golding, Will Davison, van Gisbergen, and Zane Goddard (#888 Supercheap Auto Camaro).

Qualifying starts at 13:40 local time/AEST, followed by a Top 10 Shootout in the late afternoon.

CLICK HERE for full Practice 4 results