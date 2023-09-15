> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Sandown track walk with PremiAir Racing

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 15th September, 2023 - 10:20am

Nulon Racing engineer Simon Hodge and drivers Jimmy Golding and Dylan O’Keeffe take you on a track walk around Sandown Raceway ahead of the 500km endurance race.

