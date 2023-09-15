Verstappen: Red Bull not impacted by flexible wing changes

Max Verstappen does not expect changes to the way the FIA measures flexible wings to unduly impact Red Bull.

A Technical Directive comes into force for this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix, changing the way the flex of some bodywork is measured.

Over the years, teams have employed ways of building flexibility into their wings with a view to increase downforce in the corners and bleed it off down the straights.

Measures have previously been introduced in an attempt to stamp out the practice, with ever more sophisticated means employed to circumvent those controls.

Red Bull is the runaway leader of the championship, logic running that it has the most to lose when it comes to any mid-season change of interpretation.

“We never really had any flexible font wing or whatever, so I don’t think it will hurt us,” suggested Verstappen.

However, Red Bull is anticipating a more difficult weekend in Singapore, suggesting the Marina Bay circuit doesn’t play to the strengths of the all-conquering RB19.

“I think we just are not as competitive as other tracks,” the championship leader ventured.

“I think the street circuits are a little bit tougher for our car.

“I still think that we can do a good job, but it will be very tight.”

Red Bull is undefeated thus far in 2023, though Ferrari showed a clean pair of heels in opening practice with Charles Leclerc fastest from Carlos Sainz.

Heading into the weekend, Sainz suggested Marina Bay should prove less competitive for the Scuderia than it proved on home soil two weeks ago.

“The realistic and theory says we should not be as quick as Monza,” the Spaniard explained.

“Normally, up until now, all the high downforce races, we struggle a bit more than the low downforce ones.

“This is a very high downforce track.”