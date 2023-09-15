SUPPORTS: O’Keeffe top Porsche qualifier

Carrera Cup Australia

RAM Motorsport’s Dylan O’Keeffe was the fastest in qualifying for Round 5 of the Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia series at Sandown raceway.

He was also the best of the Equity Pro drivers and posted a 1:08.6980s which was three tenths of a second under the race lap record and 0.11s ahead of his nearest rival, points leader Callum Hedge in the Team Porsche New Zealand/Earl Bamber Motorsport entry.

Hedge was fractionally ahead of TekworkX Motorsport’s Max Vidau and EBM’s David Russell. Fifth was Bayley Hall (McElrea Racing) on the back of his announcement of two US Porsche races coming up.

Fabian Coulthard for Porsche Centre Melbourne was sixth in front of David Wall, Dale Wood, Simon Fallon, Nick McBride and Christian Pancione. Behind Angelo Mouzouris was Jackson Walls, who came into the round second in the series.

SP Tools Pro-Am points leader Sam Shahin outpointed Dean Cook by 0.02s to head the class in 18th position. Third was Adrian Flack from Rodney Jane and Liam Talbot, subbing in the Wall Racing entry normally driven by Luke King who was unable to compete this weekend.

V8 SuperUtes

In qualifying for the Haltech V8 Superutes’ fourth round, 2022 title holder Aaron Borg picked up five valuable points when he qualified fastest for the first of four races over the next two days.

The Isuzu D-Max driver followed up being on top of the earlier practice session to knock off Adam Marjoram (Mitsubishi Triton) by 0.27s while series leader David Sieders (Mazda BT50) was third overall. Next came Ryal Harris who swapped from previously racing a Toyota Hilux to a Ford Ranger.

Then followed George Gutierrez (Holden Colorado) in front of Hilux team-mates Ben Walsh and Craig Woods, Jimmy Vernon (Ranger), Adrian Cottrell (Colorado) and David Casey (D-Max).

Toyota 86 Series

Over 30 cars took part in the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series’ two practice sessions of Round 4 which didn’t start well for Ryan Casha. The points lead met with the wall out of Turn 4 and was not able to post a competitive lap. Campbell Logan’s 1:25.1712 in the first session was the day’s fastest.

Jarrod Hughes topped the second session which put him second fastest overall and just in front of Ryan Tomsett, Clay Richards, Jack Westbury, Reuben Goodall and Rylan Gray. Matt Hillyer was next and brought a slightly early end to Practice 2 when he stopped at the end of the front straight. Then came Cody Burcher, Toyota guest driver and rally ace Lewis Bates, and Bradi Owen.