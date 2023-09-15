Results: Singapore Grand Prix, Free Practice 1
By Mat Coch
Friday 15th September, 2023 - 8:33pm
Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix from Marina Bay.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|25
|1:33.350
|2
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|24
|1:33.428
|00.078
|3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|22
|1:33.476
|00.126
|4
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|23
|1:33.522
|00.172
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|20
|1:33.540
|00.190
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|24
|1:33.695
|00.345
|7
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|22
|1:33.725
|00.375
|8
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|27
|1:33.974
|00.624
|9
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|24
|1:34.042
|00.692
|10
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|23
|1:34.066
|00.716
|11
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|24
|1:34.568
|01.218
|12
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|23
|1:34.639
|01.289
|13
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|19
|1:34.657
|01.307
|14
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|24
|1:34.802
|01.452
|15
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|23
|1:34.887
|01.537
|16
|40
|Liam Lawson
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|26
|1:34.894
|01.544
|17
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|22
|1:34.985
|01.635
|18
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|25
|1:35.456
|02.106
|19
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|21
|1:35.474
|02.124
|20
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|23
|1:35.778
|02.428
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]