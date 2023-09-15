> News > Formula 1

Results: Singapore Grand Prix, Free Practice 1

Mat Coch

By Mat Coch

Friday 15th September, 2023 - 8:33pm

Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix from Marina Bay.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 25 1:33.350
2 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 24 1:33.428 00.078
3 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 22 1:33.476 00.126
4 4 Lando Norris McLaren 23 1:33.522 00.172
5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 20 1:33.540 00.190
6 63 George Russell Mercedes 24 1:33.695 00.345
7 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 22 1:33.725 00.375
8 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 27 1:33.974 00.624
9 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 24 1:34.042 00.692
10 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 23 1:34.066 00.716
11 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 24 1:34.568 01.218
12 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 23 1:34.639 01.289
13 23 Alex Albon Williams 19 1:34.657 01.307
14 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 24 1:34.802 01.452
15 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 23 1:34.887 01.537
16 40 Liam Lawson Scuderia AlphaTauri 26 1:34.894 01.544
17 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 22 1:34.985 01.635
18 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 25 1:35.456 02.106
19 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 21 1:35.474 02.124
20 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 23 1:35.778 02.428

