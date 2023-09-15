> News > Supercars

Results: Sandown 500 Practice 3

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 15th September, 2023 - 4:54pm

The 2023 Sandown 500. Image: InSyde Media

Complete results from Practice 3 at the 2023 Penrite Oil Sandown 500, Event 9 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Sandown International Motor Raceway in Melbourne, Victoria.

Results: Practice 3 All drivers

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver(s) Car Fastest lap Split
1 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus B.Kostecki/D.Russell Chev Camaro ZL1 1:08.7125
2 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing B.Feeney/J.Whincup Chev Camaro ZL1 1:08.7128 0:00.0003
3 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus W.Brown/J.Perkins Chev Camaro ZL1 1:08.9390 0:00.2265
4 34 Truck Assist Racing J.Le Brocq/J.Ojeda Chev Camaro ZL1 1:08.9524 0:00.2399
5 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing S.van Gisbergen/R.Stanaway Chev Camaro ZL1 1:08.9534 0:00.2409
6 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 1:08.9856 0:00.2731
7 96 Pizza Hut Racing M.Jones/J.Boys Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.1186 0:00.4061
8 18 DEWALT Racing M.Winterbottom/M.Caruso Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.1494 0:00.4369
9 6 Monster Energy Racing C.Waters/J.Moffat Ford Mustang GT 1:09.1692 0:00.4567
10 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing C.Mostert/L.Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 1:09.2012 0:00.4887
11 20 Toyota  Forklifts S.Pye/W.Luff Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.2587 0:00.5462
12 23 Nulon Racing T.Slade/J.Webb Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.2780 0:00.5655
13 26 Penrite Racing D.Reynolds/G.Tander Ford Mustang GT 1:09.2894 0:00.5769
14 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team W.Davison/A.Davison Ford Mustang GT 1:09.2999 0:00.5874
15 55 Castrol Racing T.Randle/G.Jacobson Ford Mustang GT 1:09.3010 0:00.5885
16 31 Nulon Racing J.Golding/D.O’Keeffe Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.3086 0:00.5961
17 4 SCT Motorsport J.Smith/J.Evans Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.3130 0:00.6005
18 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team A.De Pasquale/T.D’Alberto Ford Mustang GT 1:09.3603 0:00.6478
19 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing N.Percat/F.Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 1:09.4898 0:00.7773
20 56 Tradie Racing D.Fraser/T.Everingham Ford Mustang GT 1:09.5079 0:00.7954
21 3 CoolDrive Racing T.Hazelwood/T.Blanchard Ford Mustang GT 1:09.5293 0:00.8168
22 888 Supercheap Auto Racing C.Lowndes/Z.Goddard Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.5540 0:00.8415
23 19 Penrite Racing M.Payne/K.Estre Ford Mustang GT 1:09.5542 0:00.8417
24 35 Truck Assist Racing C.Hill/J.Robotham Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.6023 0:00.8898
25 5 Snowy River Racing J.Courtney/Z.Best Ford Mustang GT 1:09.8317 0:01.1192
26 14 Middy’s Racing B.Fullwood/D.Fiore Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.9511 0:01.2386
27 7 Racer Industries A.Love/J.Kostecki Ford Mustang GT 1:10.1559 0:01.4434

