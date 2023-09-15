Results: Sandown 500 Practice 3
Friday 15th September, 2023 - 4:54pm
Complete results from Practice 3 at the 2023 Penrite Oil Sandown 500, Event 9 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Sandown International Motor Raceway in Melbourne, Victoria.
Results: Practice 3 All drivers
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver(s)
|Car
|Fastest lap
|Split
|1
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|B.Kostecki/D.Russell
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:08.7125
|2
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|B.Feeney/J.Whincup
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:08.7128
|0:00.0003
|3
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|W.Brown/J.Perkins
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:08.9390
|0:00.2265
|4
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|J.Le Brocq/J.Ojeda
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:08.9524
|0:00.2399
|5
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|S.van Gisbergen/R.Stanaway
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:08.9534
|0:00.2409
|6
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:08.9856
|0:00.2731
|7
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|M.Jones/J.Boys
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.1186
|0:00.4061
|8
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|M.Winterbottom/M.Caruso
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.1494
|0:00.4369
|9
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|C.Waters/J.Moffat
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.1692
|0:00.4567
|10
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|C.Mostert/L.Holdsworth
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.2012
|0:00.4887
|11
|20
|Toyota Forklifts
|S.Pye/W.Luff
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.2587
|0:00.5462
|12
|23
|Nulon Racing
|T.Slade/J.Webb
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.2780
|0:00.5655
|13
|26
|Penrite Racing
|D.Reynolds/G.Tander
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.2894
|0:00.5769
|14
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|W.Davison/A.Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.2999
|0:00.5874
|15
|55
|Castrol Racing
|T.Randle/G.Jacobson
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.3010
|0:00.5885
|16
|31
|Nulon Racing
|J.Golding/D.O’Keeffe
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.3086
|0:00.5961
|17
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|J.Smith/J.Evans
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.3130
|0:00.6005
|18
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|A.De Pasquale/T.D’Alberto
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.3603
|0:00.6478
|19
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|N.Percat/F.Coulthard
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.4898
|0:00.7773
|20
|56
|Tradie Racing
|D.Fraser/T.Everingham
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.5079
|0:00.7954
|21
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|T.Hazelwood/T.Blanchard
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.5293
|0:00.8168
|22
|888
|Supercheap Auto Racing
|C.Lowndes/Z.Goddard
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.5540
|0:00.8415
|23
|19
|Penrite Racing
|M.Payne/K.Estre
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.5542
|0:00.8417
|24
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|C.Hill/J.Robotham
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.6023
|0:00.8898
|25
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|J.Courtney/Z.Best
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.8317
|0:01.1192
|26
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|B.Fullwood/D.Fiore
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.9511
|0:01.2386
|27
|7
|Racer Industries
|A.Love/J.Kostecki
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:10.1559
|0:01.4434
