Results: Sandown 500 Practice 2

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 15th September, 2023 - 1:35pm

The 2023 Sandown 500. Image: InSyde Media

Complete results from Practice 2 at the 2023 Penrite Oil Sandown 500, Event 9 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Sandown International Motor Raceway in Melbourne, Victoria.

Results: Practice 2 Co-drivers

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Fastest lap Split
1 888 Supercheap Auto Racing Z.Goddard Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.3106  
2 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing R.Stanaway Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.6482 0:00.3376
3 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing J.Whincup Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.7919 0:00.4813
4 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing L.Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 1:09.8257 0:00.5151
5 34 Truck Assist Racing J.Ojeda Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.9138 0:00.6032
6 23 Nulon Racing J.Webb Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.9364 0:00.6258
7 18 DEWALT Racing M.Caruso Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.9639 0:00.6533
8 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus J.Perkins Chev Camaro ZL1 1:10.0247 0:00.7141
9 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus D.Russell Chev Camaro ZL1 1:10.0744 0:00.7638
10 4 SCT Motorsport J.Evans Chev Camaro ZL1 1:10.0833 0:00.7727
11 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team T.D’Alberto Ford Mustang GT 1:10.0927 0:00.7821
12 96 Pizza Hut Racing J.Boys Chev Camaro ZL1 1:10.1641 0:00.8535
13 20 Toyota  Forklifts W.Luff Chev Camaro ZL1 1:10.1842 0:00.8736
14 6 Monster Energy Racing J.Moffat Ford Mustang GT 1:10.2052 0:00.8946
15 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing F.Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 1:10.2069 0:00.8963
16 8 R&J Batteries Racing D.Wood Chev Camaro ZL1 1:10.2617 0:00.9511
17 3 CoolDrive Racing T.Blanchard Ford Mustang GT 1:10.3883 0:01.0777
18 14 Middy’s Racing D.Fiore Chev Camaro ZL1 1:10.4027 0:01.0921
19 19 Penrite Racing K.Estre Ford Mustang GT 1:10.4361 0:01.1255
20 7 Racer Industries J.Kostecki Ford Mustang GT 1:10.4471 0:01.1365
21 5 Snowy River Racing Z.Best Ford Mustang GT 1:10.5064 0:01.1958
22 26 Penrite Racing G.Tander Ford Mustang GT 1:10.5950 0:01.2844
23 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team A.Davison Ford Mustang GT 1:10.6667 0:01.3561
24 31 Nulon Racing D.O’Keeffe Chev Camaro ZL1 1:10.7021 0:01.3915
25 56 Tradie Racing T.Everingham Ford Mustang GT 1:10.8088 0:01.4982
26 55 Castrol Racing G.Jacobson Ford Mustang GT 1:10.9796 0:01.6690
27 35 Truck Assist Racing J.Robotham Chev Camaro ZL1 1:11.3478 0:02.0372

