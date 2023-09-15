Results: Sandown 500 Practice 2
Friday 15th September, 2023 - 1:35pm
Complete results from Practice 2 at the 2023 Penrite Oil Sandown 500, Event 9 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Sandown International Motor Raceway in Melbourne, Victoria.
CLICK HERE for session report
Results: Practice 2 Co-drivers
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|Fastest lap
|Split
|1
|888
|Supercheap Auto Racing
|Z.Goddard
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.3106
|2
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|R.Stanaway
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.6482
|0:00.3376
|3
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|J.Whincup
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.7919
|0:00.4813
|4
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|L.Holdsworth
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.8257
|0:00.5151
|5
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|J.Ojeda
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.9138
|0:00.6032
|6
|23
|Nulon Racing
|J.Webb
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.9364
|0:00.6258
|7
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|M.Caruso
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.9639
|0:00.6533
|8
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|J.Perkins
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:10.0247
|0:00.7141
|9
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|D.Russell
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:10.0744
|0:00.7638
|10
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|J.Evans
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:10.0833
|0:00.7727
|11
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|T.D’Alberto
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:10.0927
|0:00.7821
|12
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|J.Boys
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:10.1641
|0:00.8535
|13
|20
|Toyota Forklifts
|W.Luff
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:10.1842
|0:00.8736
|14
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|J.Moffat
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:10.2052
|0:00.8946
|15
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|F.Coulthard
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:10.2069
|0:00.8963
|16
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|D.Wood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:10.2617
|0:00.9511
|17
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|T.Blanchard
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:10.3883
|0:01.0777
|18
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|D.Fiore
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:10.4027
|0:01.0921
|19
|19
|Penrite Racing
|K.Estre
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:10.4361
|0:01.1255
|20
|7
|Racer Industries
|J.Kostecki
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:10.4471
|0:01.1365
|21
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|Z.Best
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:10.5064
|0:01.1958
|22
|26
|Penrite Racing
|G.Tander
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:10.5950
|0:01.2844
|23
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|A.Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:10.6667
|0:01.3561
|24
|31
|Nulon Racing
|D.O’Keeffe
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:10.7021
|0:01.3915
|25
|56
|Tradie Racing
|T.Everingham
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:10.8088
|0:01.4982
|26
|55
|Castrol Racing
|G.Jacobson
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:10.9796
|0:01.6690
|27
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|J.Robotham
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:11.3478
|0:02.0372
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]