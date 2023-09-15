> News > Supercars

Results: Sandown 500 Practice 1

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 15th September, 2023 - 11:36am

The 2023 Sandown 500 Supercars. Image: InSyde Media

The 2023 Sandown 500. Image: InSyde Media

Complete results from Practice 1 at the 2023 Penrite Oil Sandown 500, Event 9 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Sandown International Motor Raceway in Melbourne, Victoria.

Results: Practice 1 All drivers

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver(s) Car Fastest lap Split
1 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing B.Feeney/J.Whincup Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.2966  
2 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus B.Kostecki/D.Russell Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.3044 0:00.0078
3 31 Nulon Racing J.Golding/D.O’Keeffe Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.3240 0:00.0274
4 96 Pizza Hut Racing M.Jones/J.Boys Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.3327 0:00.0361
5 6 Monster Energy Racing C.Waters/J.Moffat Ford Mustang GT 1:09.3694 0:00.0728
6 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing S.van Gisbergen/R.Stanaway Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.3701 0:00.0735
7 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus W.Brown/J.Perkins Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.3759 0:00.0793
8 23 Nulon Racing T.Slade/J.Webb Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.4036 0:00.1070
9 18 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.4505 0:00.1539
10 19 Penrite Racing M.Payne/K.Estre Ford Mustang GT 1:09.4894 0:00.1928
11 5 Snowy River Racing J.Courtney/Z.Best Ford Mustang GT 1:09.5003 0:00.2037
12 26 Penrite Racing D.Reynolds/G.Tander Ford Mustang GT 1:09.5196 0:00.2230
13 35 Truck Assist Racing C.Hill/J.Robotham Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.5438 0:00.2472
14 8 R&J Batteries Racing A.Heimgartner/D.Wood Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.6074 0:00.3108
15 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team W.Davison/A.Davison Ford Mustang GT 1:09.6631 0:00.3665
16 20 Toyota  Forklifts Scott Pye Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.6918 0:00.3952
17 55 Castrol Racing T.Randle/G.Jacobson Ford Mustang GT 1:09.7237 0:00.4271
18 14 Middy’s Racing B.Fullwood/D.Fiore Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.7387 0:00.4421
19 34 Truck Assist Racing J.Le Brocq/J.Ojeda Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.7495 0:00.4529
20 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 1:09.7732 0:00.4766
21 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing C.Mostert/L.Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 1:09.8331 0:00.5365
22 56 Tradie Racing D.Fraser/T.Everingham Ford Mustang GT 1:09.8636 0:00.5670
23 888 Supercheap Auto Racing C.Lowndes/Z.Goddard Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.8902 0:00.5936
24 4 SCT Motorsport J.Smith/J.Evans Chev Camaro ZL1 1:09.9264 0:00.6298
25 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 1:09.9763 0:00.6797
26 3 CoolDrive Racing T.Hazelwood/T.Blanchard Ford Mustang GT 1:10.2059 0:00.9093
27 7 Racer Industries A.Love/J.Kostecki Ford Mustang GT 1:10.2493 0:00.9527

