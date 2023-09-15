Results: Sandown 500 Practice 1
Friday 15th September, 2023 - 11:36am
Complete results from Practice 1 at the 2023 Penrite Oil Sandown 500, Event 9 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Sandown International Motor Raceway in Melbourne, Victoria.
CLICK HERE for session report
Results: Practice 1 All drivers
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver(s)
|Car
|Fastest lap
|Split
|1
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|B.Feeney/J.Whincup
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.2966
|2
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|B.Kostecki/D.Russell
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.3044
|0:00.0078
|3
|31
|Nulon Racing
|J.Golding/D.O’Keeffe
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.3240
|0:00.0274
|4
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|M.Jones/J.Boys
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.3327
|0:00.0361
|5
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|C.Waters/J.Moffat
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.3694
|0:00.0728
|6
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|S.van Gisbergen/R.Stanaway
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.3701
|0:00.0735
|7
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|W.Brown/J.Perkins
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.3759
|0:00.0793
|8
|23
|Nulon Racing
|T.Slade/J.Webb
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.4036
|0:00.1070
|9
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.4505
|0:00.1539
|10
|19
|Penrite Racing
|M.Payne/K.Estre
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.4894
|0:00.1928
|11
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|J.Courtney/Z.Best
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.5003
|0:00.2037
|12
|26
|Penrite Racing
|D.Reynolds/G.Tander
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.5196
|0:00.2230
|13
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|C.Hill/J.Robotham
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.5438
|0:00.2472
|14
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|A.Heimgartner/D.Wood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.6074
|0:00.3108
|15
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|W.Davison/A.Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.6631
|0:00.3665
|16
|20
|Toyota Forklifts
|Scott Pye
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.6918
|0:00.3952
|17
|55
|Castrol Racing
|T.Randle/G.Jacobson
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.7237
|0:00.4271
|18
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|B.Fullwood/D.Fiore
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.7387
|0:00.4421
|19
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|J.Le Brocq/J.Ojeda
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.7495
|0:00.4529
|20
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.7732
|0:00.4766
|21
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|C.Mostert/L.Holdsworth
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.8331
|0:00.5365
|22
|56
|Tradie Racing
|D.Fraser/T.Everingham
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.8636
|0:00.5670
|23
|888
|Supercheap Auto Racing
|C.Lowndes/Z.Goddard
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.8902
|0:00.5936
|24
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|J.Smith/J.Evans
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.9264
|0:00.6298
|25
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.9763
|0:00.6797
|26
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|T.Hazelwood/T.Blanchard
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:10.2059
|0:00.9093
|27
|7
|Racer Industries
|A.Love/J.Kostecki
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:10.2493
|0:00.9527
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]