PHOTOS: Thursday at the Supercars Sandown 500 for 2023

Supercars teams have arrived at Sandown Raceway in suburban Melbourne and set up ahead of the first co-driver race of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship. Returning for the first time since 2019, the Sandown 500 takes up its traditional place as the precursor to the Bathurst 1000.

This weekend will also feature the longest single race to date for the Gen3 Supercars.

Images: InSyde Media