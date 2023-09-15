Perez plays down Marko comments

Sergio Perez has played down comments made by Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko.

The outspoken Austrian suggested Perez’s nationality played a part in his fluctuating form, comments he has since apologised for.

That was made both publicly but also in a separate conversation with Perez.

“He did apologise,” the Mexican confirmed.

“That, to me, was the main thing. And yeah, basically we move on.

“I have a personal relationship with him. You can always have those feelings, you know, when you says that sort of stuff, knowing the person helps a lot because I know he doesn’t mean it that way.

“I took his apology because I know Helmut from the personal relationship that we have that he doesn’t mean it.”

Marko’s comments come as the pressure mounts on Perez to perform more consistently, especially on Saturdays.

After mounting a challenge to team-mate Max Verstappen in the opening rounds, since the Miami Grand Prix he has been out-performed with the Dutchman winning every race since then.

It prompted speculation that he could be replaced at Red Bull for 2024, despite holding a valid contract – suggestions that have only gathered steam courtesy of the performance of Liam Lawson at Scuderia AlphaTauri.

Daniel Ricciardo has made no secret of his desire to return to the team he drove for from 2014 until 2018, while Lawson too has expressed his desire to be on the F1 grid full-time next season.

With Yuki Tsunoda also on its junior books, Red Bull has a wealth of options should it wish to make a change.

However, Perez is adamant that he will remain with the Milton Keynes operation for next season.

“For me, I’m staying here for another year,” he said.

“It’s how I see things.

“I think we want to get through this year as competitively as possible.

“Starting early next year, we will have a clearer picture on what the team wants to do.”