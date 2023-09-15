New colours in Super2 field at Sandown

There is some fresh warpaint in the Dunlop Super2/Super3 Series this weekend at Sandown.

2022 Australian Formula Ford title winner Valentino Astuti is making his debut in the Super3 class this weekend in an MW Motorsport Nissan Altima.

Having tested in a plain black livery, Astuti has now scored backing from Bowser Bean Cafe, Coca-Cola, and Caltex, to whom he was linked by former MWM driver Chris Pither.

“It’s really exciting to take the covers off the Bowser Bean Cafe, Coca-Cola and Caltex MW Motorsport Nissan at Sandown,” said the Victorian, who recently drove a Dick Johnson Racing Gen3 Mustang as a prize for his Formula Ford triumph.

“The car looks great and I’m thankful to everyone for coming on board for my Supercars debut this weekend. It an exciting opportunity and I’m going to make the absolute most of it.

“Thanks to Matt White for all the work he’s put into putting this program together. It’s great to be on the grid with such an experienced and professional team and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can make of the weekend.”

With MWM returning to the field this weekend, White remarked, “We’ve been watching on the sidelines all season so we’re all excited to be back on track this weekend with a great, young talent like Valentino Astuti.

“We had a very positive test at Winton so we’re in good shape for the weekend. Valentino will be up to speed quickly and we’re looking forward to seeing how the weekend plays out.”

Pither added, “I’m fortunate that I have some great sponsors in Coca-Cola and Bowser Bean but, unfortunately, I was unable to find a Porsche to race for the weekend.

“It’s great that we have been able to get Coke and the team at Bowser Bean on track by supporting a young up and comer in Valentino.

“Caltex have always been a great supporter of young talent and it’s great that they have jumped on board with Valentino as well.”

Meanwhile, in a boost for his career, Super2 rookie Jordyn Sinni has secured Car City backing for the remainder of the 2023 campaign and for 2024 also.

Visually, it means the #54 Eggleston Motorsport ZB Commodore will swap the team’s trademark black and blue hues for a bold yellow and blue livery.

The deal comes after Sinni signed with John Ruggiero’s Push Talent Management, which was initially launched to manage David Reynolds’ career and has now expanded to AFL and MasterChef personalities.

“I am so grateful to Ruvi [Herzog, Director], Tony [Stewart, founder] and everyone at CarCity for putting faith in me,” said the 20-year-old, who will be used to showcase the used car giant’s brand.

“It’s a great opportunity to work with a major sponsor and learn the ins and outs of working with an established brand.

“The car looks unbelievable and I’m hoping we can have some really good results and get the car up the pointy end of the field for them.”

Practice 1 for the Super2/Super3 field starts this morning at 09:50 local time/AEST.