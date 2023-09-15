Hall to join Sargent for US Porsche rounds

McElrea Racing will have two drivers competing in the Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America when Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Michelin Junior driver Bayley Hall joins Tom Sargent for two rounds.

Hall will compete at the Porsche Rennsport Reunion event at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on September 29-October 1, and then at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas on October 20-22 where the Porsches will support the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix.

Hall will slide into McElrea’s #24 North American entry alongside another local graduate – Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge winner Sargent. He currently sits 12th in the championship standings and fifth in the Michelin Junior points.

Hall completed two test sessions in the United States, including one at Wisconsin’s Road America in July. He followed that outing with a two-day test at the COTA.

“Yes I’m very excited. I’m very much looking forward to this incredible experience, and ticking off another two iconic tracks from my bucket list that I had set goals to race on,” Hall said.

“There are a few differences in Carrera cup North America. Most notable ones are that the cars use ABS and have rolling starts. Also, they have two 45-minutes races over the weekend which will provide plenty of laps to learn and grow from.

“The Porsche driver selection programme is another incentive in the Michelin Junior Program, and it allows a pathway to the IMSA GTD programme. My ambitions are to work towards a seat in the GTD programme and Andy [McElrea] and my team believe that this is one step in the right direction.”

McElrea is confident Hall has what it takes. “Last year we threw Bayley into the deep end in Carrera Cup due to COVID not allowing a Sprint Championship for him to learn from, he pretty much had to learn how to drink from a fire hose and he certainly did.

“He has done everything we’ve asked of him; he’s a brilliant student and he has exceeded our expectations. He’s fast, he’s dedicated and he’s hungry. It will be a challenge for him, but he’s proven his adaptability skills over the last 18 months and we can’t wait to see what he can do.”