GALLERY: Fan-voted Williams livery breaks cover

The livery fans voted for Williams to carry from this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix has broken cover.

Launched over the Monaco Grand Prix weekend, fans were asked to vote from one of four Gulf liveries for the team to brandish at three events.

This weekend’s race is the first of those, with the Japanese and Qatar Grands Prix to follow.

Announced in July, more than 180,000 fans cast their vote, with the ‘Bolder than bold’ design emerging as the winner.

“This competition was an incredible opportunity for our fans to actively engage and shape the visual identity of our team,” said team boss James Vowles at the time.

“The winning design encapsulates the essence of the Gulf and Williams Racing partnership, reflecting on the past but building on our future.

“This livery will create a defining moment when it takes to the track later in the season.”

With track action set to begin in Singapore today, the colours have now made their way onto the car for the first time.

The Grove team is not alone in running a revised design this weekend, with McLaren too donning a new look.

McLaren has largely reversed the colours of its car through a promotion with sponsor OKX, the colours set to remain for next weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.