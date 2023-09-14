What to watch on Stan Sport

The motorsport continues on Stan Sport this weekend with the MXGP races at Maggiora in Italy.

Spaniard Jorge Prado leads the way in MXGP on his Gas Gas, but Kawasaki’s Romain Febvre closed the gap in Turkey after scoring a win and third, with the margin standing at 67 points heading to Maggiore.

Swiss rider Jeremy Seewer sits a distant third but can make up ground in Italy ahead of the final round in Great Britain.

MX2 will also be competing as support to MXGP.

The action starts on Stan Sport at 20:00 AEST on Sunday.

And if you missed any of the Shannons SpeedSeries, IndyCar, World Endurance Championship and World Rally Championship action from last weekend, head to Stan Sport to watch all on-demand.