What is the hardest working team in Supercars?

At this time of year very few people would like the hourly rate of a Supercar crew member, but is it possible that the hardest working team in the world’s leading touring car category, doesn’t even own a race car?

In the next six-week period Supercars have to deliver three of the biggest events of the year including this weekend’s Penrite Sandown 500, the Repco Bathurst 1000 (Oct 5-8) and the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 (Oct 27-29) and the category’s lifelong signwriting contractor, Sign Event will be at the coalface.

Producing and installing the signage on the 6.5km circuit at Mt Panorama takes seven weeks, while it takes five weeks to get everything in place for the Gold Coast event, which is located in the heart of one of the biggest residential and tourism hubs in the country.

You don’t have to be Einstein to workout the logistics involved when you understand there are just three weeks between those two events.

Preparation for this weekend’s Sandown event is not as taxing, but comes right in the middle of everything, according to Sign Event founder and industry leader, Mark Weissel.

“It is always crazy at this time of the year, but our team thrives on the pressure,” said Weissel

“We have been doing this since the inception of Supercars so we have a fair idea of how things work.

“At the same time we are continually innovating and creating new processes and systems to deliver the best product possible for the sponsors, fans and TV audience.’

While he is a sign-writer by profession, Weissel has become much more than that on a daily basis when it comes to delivering a complete service to Supercars, Motorsport Australia or any of his many and varied clients.

His team’s job is as much about logistics as it is about spraying paint on concrete barriers or “skinning” overhead bridges.

He works with TV operations and sales teams to develop signage packages which return the best bang for buck for the sponsors, many of which he works directly with in regards to final look and feel and deliverables.

Over the years Weissel has played a role in developing techniques like “stretching” sponsor’s trackside or grass-top logos which produce the best TV results and that have become industry standard in many cases.

“You are constantly changing and trying to work on more efficient and effective ways of doing things,” said Weissel.

“Applying paint or vinyl, which people can see us physically delivering in the lead up to every event, is probably about 20 percent of the actual job.

“I guess that can also be related back to a race team where all the preparation is done back at the workshop, but few people get to see it.”

In 1990 Weissel moved to the Gold Coast as a 21-year-old and picked up his career with a local company which had the contract for the first IndyCar race on the streets of Surfers Paradise.

In 2000 he created Sign Event with his wife Kimberley and well-known industry identity Terry Slattery and won a contract for the Gold Coast event, which he has maintained ever since.

He extended his relationship with the sport when he was contracted by Supercars Events in 2003 and at that stage he had five staff – a team that has now grown to 25!

Sign Event now services all of the major Supercar-owned events, including the Bathurst 12 Hour and Bathurst 6 Hour and recently penned a deal to service the new-look Vailo Adelaide 500.

While the majority of Supercar crews will get to sleep in their own beds, albeit late, on Sunday night, the Sign Event crew go into a “bump out” mode just minutes after the winner takes the checkered flag and spend the next two or three days removing all the signage and associated structures.

The commitment to Supercars and Motorsport Australia has meant the establishment of Sign Event storage depots in most states to ensure supply of materials and to reduce transport costs.

While he has a fleet of equipment, Weissel’s commitment recently extended to the purchase of a massive semi-trailer and hauler to get materials from one event to the next.

“I am not sure I ever saw a massive Sign Event semi in our plans when we started the business 20 years ago, but you have to keep committing if you are to deliver at the highest level,” said Weissel.

“We do take it personally, and, like any crew member of a Supercar team, you have to live and breathe it and forget about the hourly rate.

“We have an incredible team of people, in fact we have one guy, who is virtually on the road the entire year helping us pull things together and ensuring everything is ready to go when our crew rolls into town.

“Like the teams themselves, we want to ensure the best show possible for the viewers, fans and sponsors.”

While a go-to company in Australian motorsports, Sign Event has unquestionable reputation across the country with their work for the Gold Coast Suns, the World Surfing League, the Norwell Motorplex, the Australian PGA and even the recent inaugural Gold Coast Airshow.

Weissel’s corporate relationships are vast and he has a team of staff who are dedicated to maintaining the look and feel of 183 Chempro Chemists across the country.

Weissel admits he has used his Chempro account to buy a few headache tablets over the years.

“The nature of the business means there are always going to be hurdles, but you have to adapt,” said Weissel.

“Last minute sponsor requirements, logo changes, camera angle issues, workplace health and safety, traffic plans and staffing requirements are always in the mix and that’s before you throw in a couple of weeks of continual nasty weather or a COVID pandemic.

“Despite all that we enjoy playing our role in helping the circus put on the best show possible.”

The Penrite Sandown 500 gets underway tomorrow.