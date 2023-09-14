Trackhouse confirms 2024 van Gisbergen NASCAR contract

Trackhouse Racing has confirmed that it has signed Shane van Gisbergen up for a 2024 NASCAR programme, encompassing the top three national series.

It means that the three-time Supercars champion will undertake “select races in NASCAR’s Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series plus some late model and other races” next year.

Van Gisbergen is understood to have attracted interest from at least four teams, including some from the Ford and Toyota ranks, but will stick with the outfit which fielded him for his debut in Chicago in July.

The New Zealander sensationally won on debut on the streets of the Windy City and would back up in Trackhouse’s Project91 Camaro on the Indianapolis road course in the following month.

That same weekend, he made his oval debut at nearby Indianapolis Raceway Park in the NASCAR Trucks Series with Niece Motorsports, which has an alliance with the Justin Marks-founded Cup squad.

That cameo is a sign of how van Gisbergen’s deal, termed a “Developmental Program” by Trackhouse, might play out, with the team also having a relationship with Xfinity outfit Kaulig Racing.

The man himself said, “This announcement means so many things to me.

“I’m proud of what I have achieved here in Australia, but I’m excited by this new chapter in my career and the opportunities that it brings.

“I’m so thankful to everyone who has played a role in my career so far, especially Triple Eight Race Engineering, and looking forward to finishing our year with a few more highlights.

“It is time for a new challenge and this adventure into NASCAR will be the biggest challenge of my career and one I’m really looking forward to.

“I want to thank Justin Marks and everyone at Trackhouse Racing who have taken a chance on me and given me this opportunity.

“I’m excited to get to America and getting the season started.”

Off to 🇺🇸 next year. Huge opportunity for me and so thankful to @JustinMarksTH and the @TeamTrackhouse family for giving me a shot in NASCAR. Can’t wait to get over there 😀 pic.twitter.com/Q08csXQNBg — Shane van Gisbergen (@shanevg97) September 14, 2023

Marks had stated at Indianapolis that he was “working hard” on a deal for the 34-year-old from Auckland and has now given some more insight into what is in store for the two-time Bathurst 1000 winner.

“This is going to be a tremendous challenge for Shane but he is a tremendous driver as we have all seen,” said Marks.

“Next year will be about getting him acclimated to oval track racing, superspeedways, 1.5-mile tracks and everything he has never experienced in his career.

“It’s obviously going to be a learning process, but we think Shane will perform quite well.”

Van Gisbergen became the first driver in 60 years to win on his NASCAR Cup Series debut before finishing 10th at The Brickyard.

In his only oval start thus far, he finished just off the lead lap in 19th, having climbed from 24th on the grid to briefly run as high as 15th on merit.

Van Gisbergen will be a team-mate to Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain at Trackhouse, with the latter’s #1 entry to sport major backing from beer giant Anheuser-Busch during 2024 after its switch from Stewart-Haas Racing.

Triple Eight has signed Will Brown to take over from ‘SVG’ in one of its Red Bull Ampol Racing Supercars entries in 2024, while Broc Feeney continues in the #88 Camaro.

The Repco Supercars Championship resumes this weekend with the Penrite Oil Sandown 500, while the NASCAR Cup Series’ Playoffs Round of 16 concludes with the Bristol Night Race.