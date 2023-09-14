Trackhouse confirms 2024 van Gisbergen NASCAR contract
Thursday 14th September, 2023 - 11:10am
Trackhouse Racing has confirmed that it has signed Shane van Gisbergen up for a 2024 NASCAR programme, encompassing the top three national series.
It means that the three-time Supercars champion will undertake “select races in NASCAR’s Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series plus some late model and other races” next year.
