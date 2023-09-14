> News > NASCAR

Trackhouse confirms 2024 van Gisbergen NASCAR contract

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Thursday 14th September, 2023 - 11:10am

< Back
Shane van Gisbergen NASCAR Tracxkhouse. Picture: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Shane van Gisbergen. Picture: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Trackhouse Racing has confirmed that it has signed Shane van Gisbergen up for a 2024 NASCAR programme, encompassing the top three national series.

It means that the three-time Supercars champion will undertake “select races in NASCAR’s Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series plus some late model and other races” next year.

More to follow

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]